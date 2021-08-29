Tired of YouTube? Discover 5 free alternatives

It’s hard to think about internet videos without considering YouTube (Android | iOS). The long-lasting platform is the most popular option for watching videos on demand, with a wide range of themes, creators and active community.

If you want to leave YouTube aside, but still want to watch videos, there are other platforms that do this function. They will not provide a catalog as extensive as the Google tool, but they make up for it with different features and formats. Here are five alternatives for watching videos on demand on mobile!

1. Vimeo

Vimeo is widely used for business projects and artistic creations. It is an interesting platform to publish original content such as advertisements, short films or feature films. Creating an account is free and provides a 5GB limit for uploading your videos.

Vimeo is a platform used for original artistic content (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

As a video platform, some features are very similar to YouTube. The channels work like social media profiles, with the option to follow favorite creators or search for themes. Through the app, you can download videos for offline playback.

Despite being very useful for those who just want to watch videos, Vimeo is suitable for those who produce the content. The platform application provides editing features and has an easy-to-access tab with audience statistics.

2. Facebook

Facebook has its own video platform, called Facebook Watch. The category is highlighted on the social network’s app, with a collection of free videos on demand and access to live streams.

Watch videos on Facebook (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

The Facebook Watch interface brings videos on the social network and organizes the themes and categories into tabs. It is possible, for example, to choose by videos of a certain subject or filter by the most recent posts made by pages liked, in addition to checking which transmissions are being made at the moment.

Videos can receive the same interactions as other posts on the social network, with options for sharing, comments and reactions. Facebook Watch can also be streamed to Smart TVs or devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Chromecast.

3. Dailymotion

Dailymotion is a free video platform similar to YouTube in style. Videos are published in channels, have different durations and the main screen offers suggestions in different categories, such as entertainment, music, news and sports.

Home page divides suggestions between categories (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

The platform is widely used by broadcasters, brands, media and content producers to make their videos available. In this way, you can have a broader and more up-to-date catalogue. DailyMotion can be used to follow interviews, watch clips and check daily news, for example.

When considering the features of the app, Dailymotion also brings interesting functionality. You can download videos, save them for later viewing, and use Picture-In-Picture, which keeps video playback in a thumbnail while using other applications.

4. Instagram

Instagram has space for posting videos on demand, with a tab dedicated only to this type of content. The first major launch of the social network in this regard was IGTV, initially launched as an app of its own in 2018. In 2020, the company also made the Reels feature available to the community.

Instagram has video versatility (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

IGTV was released with the intention of supporting longer videos and filmed in landscape mode. The duration could exceed one minute, the limit stipulated for videos in the feed. After a few changes, all videos in the format are stored in the same tab in a social network profile.

There’s also Reels, an Instagram response to TikTok. With settings very similar to the competitor, it allows the publication of short videos, up to 60 seconds long, and are available in a specific area on the main screen of the application.

5. TikTok

TikTok’s success was so remarkable that YouTube itself decided to launch its short video platform, called Shorts. The social network is the source of many new trends, music charts, viral videos and challenges. So it’s worth your attention to watch videos.

Follow trends in TikTok (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Videos on TikTok can be up to three minutes long. In the “For you” tab displayed on the home page, the social network algorithm brings you popular videos that match your favorite content and interactions. With autoplay, the platform manages to hold the attention of spectators.

In addition to watching videos, TikTok also brings several features for those who want to create their own content. It is possible to use different editing tools, music, filters and effects to participate in the challenges constantly published on the network.

