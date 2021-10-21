Renaming Columns and Rows in Google Sheets
Google Sheets is an editor that is present inside Google Drive and offers a series of tools and functions to its users, one of them being the ability to rename columns, rows, or even specific ranges.
This feature is very interesting, as it allows you to speed up the handling of intervals that are used very often in formulas, in addition to facilitating and standardizing the use of a spreadsheet by other people. Interested? Check out how to rename columns and rows in Google Sheets below!
How to rename columns or rows in Google Sheets
Step 1
Step 2: click on the indicated field in the image below and enter a name. Remember that names cannot contain spaces.
Then click on the indicated field and enter a name (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 3: if you want to confirm the nomenclature of the range and which cells it includes, just click the “Down arrow” icon.
Click on the “Arrow” to verify which cells it contemplates (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 4: It is also possible to add and manage new named intervals by clicking with the right-clicking on a row or column and selecting the option “Define named range”.
Step 5: in the open side menu then give a name and select the range. To facilitate the range selection process, click on the “Grid” icon. Once the adjustments are finished, click on “Done”.
Type a name, choose the interval and click “Done” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 6: To manage the named intervals, click on the icon of “Pencil” next to the name.
Click on the “Pencil icon ” to edit or delete a named range (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 7: if you want to delete an interval, click on “Recycle Bin” icon next to the name and select “Remove” in the next opened window.
Step 8: one of the greatest uses for the option to rename columns, rows or other ranges is to use them easily in formulas. Instead of manually selecting the range, just enter the created name in a valid field.
Ready! You can now rename custom columns, rows, or ranges in Google Sheets and use them more conveniently in formulas.
