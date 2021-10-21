Renaming Columns and Rows in Google Sheets

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 21, 2021
2
renaming-columns-and-rows-in-google-sheets

Google Sheets is an editor that is present inside Google Drive and offers a series of tools and functions to its users, one of them being the ability to rename columns, rows, or even specific ranges.

  • How to change Google Sheets date format
  • How to insert image into Google Sheets cells
  • How to create a checkbox in Google Sheets

This feature is very interesting, as it allows you to speed up the handling of intervals that are used very often in formulas, in addition to facilitating and standardizing the use of a spreadsheet by other people. Interested? Check out how to rename columns and rows in Google Sheets below!

  • How to use Google Drive to edit Excel spreadsheets
  • How to create and customize the color of Google Drive folders

How to rename columns or rows in Google Sheets

Step 1

: open a file in Google Sheets, then select a specific column, row, or range.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Open a file in Google Sheets, select a row, column, or range (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: click on the indicated field in the image below and enter a name. Remember that names cannot contain spaces.

Then click on the indicated field and enter a name (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: if you want to confirm the nomenclature of the range and which cells it includes, just click the “Down arrow” icon.

Click on the “Arrow” to verify which cells it contemplates (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4: It is also possible to add and manage new named intervals by clicking with the right-clicking on a row or column and selecting the option “Define named range”.

Select “Set named range” for edit r the intervals you created (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5: in the open side menu then give a name and select the range. To facilitate the range selection process, click on the “Grid” icon. Once the adjustments are finished, click on “Done”.

Type a name, choose the interval and click “Done” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 6: To manage the named intervals, click on the icon of “Pencil” next to the name.

Click on the “Pencil icon ” to edit or delete a named range (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 7: if you want to delete an interval, click on “Recycle Bin” icon next to the name and select “Remove” in the next opened window.

Click the “Recycle Bin” icon and then “Remove” to delete it (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 8: one of the greatest uses for the option to rename columns, rows or other ranges is to use them easily in formulas. Instead of manually selecting the range, just enter the created name in a valid field.

When renaming columns, rows and ranges, you can use the name created in formulas (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Ready! You can now rename custom columns, rows, or ranges in Google Sheets and use them more conveniently in formulas.

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

519934 519934

519934

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 21, 2021
2
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Anvisa extends authorization for the use of melatonin; check what has changed

Anvisa extends authorization for the use of melatonin; check what has changed

October 15, 2021
Photo of Myths and Truths about Electric Cars

Myths and Truths about Electric Cars

October 13, 2021
Photo of Amazon's best deals this Monday (20)

Amazon's best deals this Monday (20)

September 20, 2021
Photo of iBest 2021 award is in the final stretch and your vote will help Canaltech

iBest 2021 award is in the final stretch and your vote will help Canaltech

October 20, 2021
Back to top button