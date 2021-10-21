renaming-columns-and-rows-in-google-sheets

Google Sheets is an editor that is present inside Google Drive and offers a series of tools and functions to its users, one of them being the ability to rename columns, rows, or even specific ranges.

This feature is very interesting, as it allows you to speed up the handling of intervals that are used very often in formulas, in addition to facilitating and standardizing the use of a spreadsheet by other people. Interested? Check out how to rename columns and rows in Google Sheets below!

How to rename columns or rows in Google Sheets

Step 1

: open a file in Google Sheets, then select a specific column, row, or range. Open a file in Google Sheets, select a row, column, or range (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: click on the indicated field in the image below and enter a name. Remember that names cannot contain spaces.

Then click on the indicated field and enter a name (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: if you want to confirm the nomenclature of the range and which cells it includes, just click the “Down arrow” icon.

Click on the “Arrow” to verify which cells it contemplates (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4: It is also possible to add and manage new named intervals by clicking with the right-clicking on a row or column and selecting the option “Define named range”.