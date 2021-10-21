meet-the-green-&-fly,-a-hydrogen-powered-electric-plane-with-a-“diamond”-wing

“I am extremely proud of our engineers, who created this aircraft concept that we are unveiling. Green & Fly showcases Akka’s significant expertise in clean, emerging technologies, solidifying our position to partner with our customers as they transition to more sustainable products and solutions. I am convinced that hydrogen is one of the most promising technologies, paving the way for a new era in the aviation industry, among others,” said Mauro Ricci, President of the board and CEO of the Akka Technologies group, in a press release.

What is a hybrid-electric plane?

In addition to the limited space, G&F will require few changes in the infrastructure of airports and cities for its operation, requiring only the creation of hydrogen fueling modules. In addition, the aircraft’s landing gear will be used for energy recovery, optimizing the use of fuel for transport and power generation for the electric thrusters and not for other electronic vehicle functions.

Right away, you can see that the Green & Fly is a different plane. That’s because Akka has developed a completely innovative design that promises to be a game changer in the aerospace industry. The wings are rhomboidal in shape, commonly called “diamond”. According to the company, they generate induced drag on the wing tips, a phenomenon that occurs due to the pressure difference between the upper part of the wing and the lower part.

Akka Technologies has not yet informed when this aircraft will be launched commercially, nor on the start of production.

