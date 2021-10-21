Meet the Green & Fly, a hydrogen-powered electric plane with a “diamond” wing
Hydrogen-powered planes may soon become reality and there are already companies with very advanced — and unusual — projects. One of the most curious is Green & Fly (G&F), a project by Belgian Akka Technologies, which brings futuristic design and light fuselage composition to make travel more economical and, of course, less polluting, the main goal of the aeronautical sector for the coming years .
In the specific case of G&F, the focus will be on energy efficiency and the ability to carry a reasonable number of passengers over short distances . According to the company, when ready, the plane will be able to transport up to 30 people for up to 500km, enough for regional and even urban routes, since the aircraft fits as a STOL, that is, the takeoff requires little space to be performed.
“I am extremely proud of our engineers, who created this aircraft concept that we are unveiling. Green & Fly showcases Akka’s significant expertise in clean, emerging technologies, solidifying our position to partner with our customers as they transition to more sustainable products and solutions. I am convinced that hydrogen is one of the most promising technologies, paving the way for a new era in the aviation industry, among others,” said Mauro Ricci, President of the board and CEO of the Akka Technologies group, in a press release.
In addition to the limited space, G&F will require few changes in the infrastructure of airports and cities for its operation, requiring only the creation of hydrogen fueling modules. In addition, the aircraft’s landing gear will be used for energy recovery, optimizing the use of fuel for transport and power generation for the electric thrusters and not for other electronic vehicle functions.
Right away, you can see that the Green & Fly is a different plane. That’s because Akka has developed a completely innovative design that promises to be a game changer in the aerospace industry. The wings are rhomboidal in shape, commonly called “diamond”. According to the company, they generate induced drag on the wing tips, a phenomenon that occurs due to the pressure difference between the upper part of the wing and the lower part.
Akka Technologies has not yet informed when this aircraft will be launched commercially, nor on the start of production.
Source: Akka Technologies
