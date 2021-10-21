the-solar-system-may-have-received-fewer-interstellar-objects-than-we-thought

The 1I/ʻOumuamua (or just Oumuamua, if you prefer) is an object coming from outside the Solar System that was identified in 1024 and, almost two years later, it was comet 2I/Borisov’s turn to be discovered wandering around here. Although the visit of both objects was quick, they yielded interesting questions. After all, how much of the Solar System was actually formed around here? And how much of the material that originated our neighborhood is actually part of objects outside it? For these are the questions researchers at the University of Michigan and the California Institute of Technology are trying to answer in a new study.

When they arrived in the Solar System, these objects fueled speculation about how many other interstellar objects might exist out there in the galaxy — there could be hundreds to trillions of them, but the exact amount depends on the how common is the ejection of debris after the formation of planetary systems. So far, extrasolar objects have not yet been found orbiting the Sun, which doesn’t necessarily mean they don’t exist. However, studying one at a time in search of some “foreign” asteroid or comet is a slow process, because we do not know exactly how often these rocks occur.

The discovery of comet Borisov, pictured above, and the Oumuamua, increased the importance of understanding the dynamics of interstellar objects (Image: Reproduction/NASA/ESA/K. Meech/D. Jewitt)

Thus, the authors of the study suggested to estimate the number of interstellar objects observed and monitor the period in which they stay here. For this, they carried out a series of simulations accompanied by the study of the behavior of more than 13 thousand objects coming to the System Solar in all possible directions and speeds. The team then linked the evolution of these simulated objects to conditions in the Solar System 1 billion years ago, and found that most visitors would not survive here very long.

If they go into orbit from Jupiter, they would either be swallowed up by the planet or expelled into the rest of the system. On the other hand, if they approach a plane close to other planets, gravitational influences would likely push the objects out. Therefore, the tendency to stay here for millions of years is more due to the large and elongated orbits, so it would take a few million years to find out if they will really stay here in the long term.

Among the more than 13 thousand simulated objects, only 270 would stay here for more than 270 million years, and only 3 survived for a billion years. Regarding the estimate of how many are crossing the Solar System, the researchers concluded that the Sun may have captured enough objects during its youth to thus form 1/1000 of Earth’s mass — that’s enough to form six asteroids the size of the dwarf planet Ceres. Therefore, since the formation of the Solar System, it is possible that few objects similar to Oumuamua and Borisov have appeared here annually.