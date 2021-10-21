man-dies-hit-by-oxygen-cylinder-during-mri

From the series “unusual deaths”: on the last day 02, one 60 year old patient was hit by an oxygen cylinder during an MRI scan in the city of Gimhae, South Korea. The machine it simply sucked the cylinder straight into it, and sent the man convulsing. The South Korean did not resist.

South Korean authorities told news portal This Week In Asia that the oxygen cylinder weighed no less than 1024 kg. The patient was transferred to a hospital in critical condition. “We are investigating why the oxygen tank was brought into the room. We thoroughly investigated the incident to determine whether human errors were involved,” says the local police, adding that the oxygen supply system may be defective.