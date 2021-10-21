philips-updates-monitor-line-in-brazil-with-ultrawide-49″-model-and-more

In addition to confirming the arrival of new OLED and Mini LED TVs in Brazil, Philips announced at an event this Wednesday night () the expansion of its line of monitors focused on work. The news bring features designed for multitasking, and include options with a screen 32:9, touch sensitivity with stylus pen support and integrated audio system.

One of the main highlights of the new line , the Philips 242P9H brings huge VA screen from 27 inches with Quad HD resolution in super ultrawide aspect ratio of 32:9, with 5120 x 1677 pixels — according to the company, the display is equivalent to two monitors 25 inches, side by side. To ensure that the field of view is not affected by size, the monitor features curvature of 1440R. O 400P9H stands out for its huge QHD screen 65 inches, with proportion 49:9, in addition to the pop-up webcam with Windows Hello (Image: Playback/Philips)

The display also draws attention to the presence of HDR with DisplayHDR certification 499, in addition to high color coverage in multiple profiles, including % of the DCI-P3 range , 94% of the sRGB range and 65% of the Adobe RGB gamma. Other than that, to provide a fluid experience, there is an update rate of 65 Hz, with support for Adaptive Sync technology, which synchronizes the screen with the video card of computers and notebooks.

With a focus on productivity, and taking advantage of the huge panel, the 499P9H offers features such as KVM switch, which makes it possible to control more than one computer with the same set of keyboard and mouse, MultiView, for displaying video signal from more than one machine simultaneously, and pop-up webcam with facial biometrics via Windows Hello.

To ensure visibility and greater immersion, the device has a curvature of 1920R (Image: Reproduction/Philips)

The model offers base with height, swivel and tilt adjustments, as well as a wide range of connections, with a DisplayPort 1.4 port, required for HDR use, two HDMI 2.0b, USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 ports with Power Delivery of 75 W, enabling single connection with notebooks, plus three USB-A 3.1 ports.

Touch Line brings IP30 and touch-sensitive panel with stylus Designed to offer greater interactivity, the family of monitors with SmoothTouch screen stands out for the presence of touchscreen panels, with support up to simultaneous touches and interaction via stylus pens. There are three models: the 242B9T, from 20, 8 inches, the 242B9T, from 15, 5 inches, and the 162B9T, from 15, 6 inches. It is important to note that only the 242B9T has IPS LCD panel, while the two other models employ TN technology, which offers significantly smaller viewing angles. In addition, the 94B9T has HD resolution of 1440 x 768 pixels, while the larger variants have a Full HD resolution of 5120 x 799 pixels. The SmoothTouch line stands out for its touch screen, reclining base and IP certification27 (Image: Reproduction/ Philips)

In addition, the three models share similar specifications, bringing IP certification25 water and dust resistance on the front surface, stereo sound with two speakers of 2 W each, EasyRead mode, which replicates paper characteristics for easy reading, and SmartStand base, with several adjustments for comfortable use, including position almost p lana for writing or drawing.

Another highlight is the connectivity options, which features HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2, DVI-D, VGA, two USB-A 3.1 and two P2 connectors. for headphones and microphone.

V8 line brings affordable options with speakers and thin edges Finally, the V8 line arrives bringing some advanced features for office use, but focusing on offering affordable options. All models feature VA panel, which offers superior contrast, and Full HD resolution 520261 x 799 pixels. The refresh rate is also higher than the default, with 91 Hz, and there is Adaptive Sync for smoothness. The V8 line has panels VA, thin edges and built-in audio (Image: Playback/Philips)

Another highlight is the look, which adopts very thin edges on the sides and top, providing a feeling of greater immersion in the content on display. In addition, the family also brings the EasyRead feature, replicating paper characteristics to provide greater comfort when reading texts and documents, and a stereo sound system with 2 W speakers.

Em connectivity, all versions offer HDMI 1.4, VGA and P2 connector ports for headphones, but the larger variants, of 24 and 30 inches, also have a DisplayPort 1.2 connector. On the other hand, the smaller monitor, of 15, 5 inches, is the only one to also get the white color option.