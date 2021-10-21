motorola's-new-cell-phone-is-certified-with-very-familiar-design

Motorola may soon appear with another basic cell phone model in its portfolio. That’s because a new device has been certified by the FCC — the US communications regulatory agency — and has also been listed in a document by the WiFi Alliance. Moto E40 is displayed with Unisoc chip and triple camera 40 MP Motorola Moto E30 is advertised with Android Go and low price Motorola announces the arrival of Moto E20 and “turbo version” of Moto G40 to Brazil For now the main details of the smartphone are still unknown, but it is identified by the model number XT2165-3. However, although we still don’t know the device’s specifications, some renderings obtained by the MySmartPrice portal show its supposed design. The smartphone arrives with a visual identity similar to what we’ve seen in other models released by the brand so far. It has, for example, a rear module to house the cameras with the same aesthetics as the Moto E40 and Moto E 30 — a curved-edged rectangle with two sensors and an LED flash unit. Even at the rear an embossed wave pattern is exactly the same as seen on the Moto E40, as well as the sensor of fingerprints embedded in the company logo. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Cellphone has a look that is very reminiscent of the Moto E40 (Image: Reproduction/MySmartPrice)

On the front, nothing very different from what we know so far: selfies lens is housed in a hole centered on the top of the display and thick edges with “chin” ” protruding like so many other models of the brand.

According to the images released so far, the phone will come in two color options: a traditional black and another in a very light blue tone. Still in the photos, you can see that the power and volume buttons will be positioned on the right side, without further details for other keys — such as a possible shortcut to Google Assistant — or even for the connectors present on the electronics.

Although Motorola XT specifications have not yet been revealed2165-3, the listings the FCC and the Wi-Fi Alliance suggest that it will reach stores with limited mobile connection to 4G networks, which characterizes it as an entry-level device for the brand.

So far, there are no further details and the company has not yet commented on this release. Anyway, it’s possible that more news will be revealed about this in the coming weeks.

Source: MySmartPrice