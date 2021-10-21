how-to-reduce-mac-animations

The Mac animations emerged with the release of the first macOS, the Cheetah (.0). Since then, transition effects — such as minimizing a window and opening an app in the dock — have become even more refined and make the Apple computer experience very fluid and interactive.

However, some older Macs may experience sluggishness and even minor crashes when trying to play the animations — especially on a newer version of macOS. It is also common for users to find everything too exaggerated and want to reduce Mac movements to simplify interaction with apps, windows, Mission Control, Notification Center and other system resources.

A The good news is that you can easily adjust this setting and reduce your Mac animations. Check out the walkthrough we’ve prepared for you below.

Step 1: in the menu bar, click on the "Apple" button and select "System Preferences…". Then go to "Accessibility".