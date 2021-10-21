How to reduce Mac animations

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 21, 2021
2
how-to-reduce-mac-animations

The Mac animations emerged with the release of the first macOS, the Cheetah (.0). Since then, transition effects — such as minimizing a window and opening an app in the dock — have become even more refined and make the Apple computer experience very fluid and interactive.

  • How to change the display of Safari tabs on Mac
  • How to hide notifications counter in Mac apps
  • How to configure two simultaneous audio outputs on Mac
  • How to use Apple Gift Card

However, some older Macs may experience sluggishness and even minor crashes when trying to play the animations — especially on a newer version of macOS. It is also common for users to find everything too exaggerated and want to reduce Mac movements to simplify interaction with apps, windows, Mission Control, Notification Center and other system resources.

A The good news is that you can easily adjust this setting and reduce your Mac animations. Check out the walkthrough we’ve prepared for you below.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Step 1:

in the menu bar, click on the “Apple” button and select “System Preferences…”. Then go to “Accessibility”.

Access your Mac preferences and go to the Accessibility settings – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2:

look in the side tab for the option “Display” and check the checkbox under “Reduce movement”.

Enter the “Display” options to enable the operating system motion reduction – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

518845 518845 518845 518845

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 21, 2021
2
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Realme GT Master Edition will be launched in the Brazilian market next week

Realme GT Master Edition will be launched in the Brazilian market next week

October 13, 2021
Photo of virat kohli 23000 runs: Captain Virat Kohli will achieve a special position as soon as he makes just one run, will become the fastest batsman to complete 23 thousand runs – virat kohli is just one run away from completing 23000 runs in international cricket

virat kohli 23000 runs: Captain Virat Kohli will achieve a special position as soon as he makes just one run, will become the fastest batsman to complete 23 thousand runs – virat kohli is just one run away from completing 23000 runs in international cricket

September 2, 2021
Photo of Mercado Livre may be fined for having cell phones without approval for sale

Mercado Livre may be fined for having cell phones without approval for sale

August 27, 2021
Photo of TeamGroup to have closed-loop cooling system for SSDs

TeamGroup to have closed-loop cooling system for SSDs

September 2, 2021
Back to top button