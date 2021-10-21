robots-imitate-ants-to-overcome-obstacles-collectively

Researchers at the University of Notre Dame, USA, have developed four-legged robots capable of working together like ants to overcome obstacles. They use a collective behavior system to solve locomotion problems and cross complex terrain.

Quadruped robots that operate individually can move with some ease over smooth surfaces while carrying light objects, but when the task requires group work, bots that physically connect to each other can form a much more efficient multi-legged system.

“When ants collect or transport objects, if someone encounters an obstacle, the group works collectively to overcome it. If there is a gap in the path, for example, they will form a bridge for the other ants to cross,” explains robotic engineering student Yasemin Ozkan-Aydin, lead author of the study.