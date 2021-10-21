redmi-watch-2-will-have-better-use-of-screen-and-amoled-technology

Xiaomi should soon launch the new generation of its smart watch, Redmi Watch 2. Compared to its predecessor, the wearable should have some specific updates, especially on the screen. Posts made on the Chinese social network Weibo show advertising pieces already made by the brand, which reveal various information about the product.

New watch will have AMOLED screen and better use of the front panel (Image: Divulgation/Xiaomi)

Compared to the previous model, the most important changes will be on the display. The new product is expected to feature AMOLED technology rather than the TFT LCD featured in the original Redmi Watch — so you can expect better color accuracy, contrast and energy efficiency. The watch may also have larger dimensions, with 1.6 inches and a display that takes up a larger proportion of the front. However, it doesn’t reach the edges like the Apple Watch Series 7, which is justifiable considering that the accessory should occupy a much lower price range.

According to a product ad in a Chinese store, it can be purchased in three different colors: Elegant Black (black), Space Blue (blue) and Ivory (ivory). It shouldn’t offer as much news in terms of processing or general features, but it’s likely that it will come with an improved version of its proprietary operating system.

As well as several similar devices on the In the market, Redmi Watch 2 should bring monitoring of blood oxygen levels (SpO2) and heart rate, sleep monitoring with identification of possible disorders, support for more than ten sports activities and periodic warnings to maintain well-being, with alerts for hydration and against sedentary lifestyle, for example.