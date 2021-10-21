iphone-maker-wants-to-bring-its-electric-cars-to-latin-america

After announcing its three prototype electric cars, Foxconn, Apple’s biggest partner in the manufacture of iPhones, iPads and MacBooks, has bold plans to sell the cars in various parts of the world. world. According to behind-the-scenes information gathered by the Autoblog staff, the company is thinking about manufacturing the models in Mexico and then exporting them to the countries of the region.

The cars in question are the ones we saw on Hon Hai Tech Day: The Model C, family-friendly mid-range SUV; The Model E, an Italian-designed luxury sedan; and, finally, The Model T, an extremely elegant bus that looks like it will actually take you into the future. With a lot of inspiration from Tesla, these cars — especially those for leisure — will have absurd autonomy and performance, with a lot of sportiness and comfort.

The cars will be made in partnership with the Taiwanese Yulon Motors, without necessarily say what the production locations would be — the United States appears as favorites. In addition, Foxconn works with other automakers to manufacture electric vehicles, such as Stellantis (China only) and Fisker, already famous in the automotive market for its zero-emission cars.

Also according to Autoblog, Foxconn president Liu Young-way revealed that the company should also take its electric cars to Europe and India.

What are Foxconn cars like?

With a futuristic feel, the models announced by Foxconn will be very powerful and with a very interesting autonomy. The Model C SUV will be able to go from 0 to 70km/h in just 3.8 seconds and cover up to 70km with a single charge. The number is slightly lower than that presented for The Model E sedan, which is equipped with a 70cv thruster and makes a 0 to 70km/h in a modicum of 2.8 seconds, with a range of 1024km.

Foxconn also claims that its upcoming cars will have technological potential above the medium, being equipped with differentiated features that include opening doors with facial recognition, smart windows and the transformation of the rear space into a kind of mobile office. In addition, the active safety package must receive familiar tools, with blind spot alert, automatic emergency braking and adaptive autopilot.

Although it has Latin America as a target for its cars , Foxconn did not inform which countries would receive the models. Brazil, of course, should be in the crosshairs.

The start of global sales should be in 2023.

