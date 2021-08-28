england beat india by an innings: ENG Beat IND In 3rd Test

England beat India by an innings and 76 runs on the fourth day of the third Test at Headingley to level the five-match Test series 1-1 on the back of superb bowling by fast bowler Ollie Robinson (5/65). Took. India’s first innings was bowled out for 78, while England had scored 432 runs in the first innings to take a 354-run lead. But the Indian team was all out for 278 in the second innings and had to face the embarrassment of an innings defeat.

Toss was decided in reverse

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat on the fast paced Headingley pitch. His bet backfired completely. Even the opposition team wondered why Kohli took this decision. The Indian batsmen could not bear the havoc of James Anderson (6/3) on the very first day and the top-3 batsmen returned to the pavilion for 21 runs. Soon the first innings was reduced to just 78 runs. From here, England had won half the game. Team India could not bear the pressure when he scored a huge score of 432 runs on the basis of a brilliant century by Joe Root (121).

Totally flop batting

While England’s top-4, including Joe Root’s 121, scored more than fifty runs in the first innings, India could take only 3 fifties in both the innings. Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul could not even touch double digits in both the innings. Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 18 runs in the first innings, missed another chance, while Pujara and Virat fought to some extent in the second innings, but they could not play the innings that could save the match. Overall, the strength of Team India proved to be its weakness. Had Bumrah and Shami not batted well, the result of the second match would have been similar.

poor strategy of virat kohli

On the ground where India’s first innings was reduced to 78 runs, Virat gave the first over of England’s innings to Ishant Sharma. If the first two balls were no balls, a total of 9 runs including a wide were made. In place of aggressive bowling, Ishant was kept with Bumrah and not Shami or Siraj. Here the England batsmen got momentum. Whatever happened after that is history.

Joe Root’s biggest weakness

The captain of the opposition team, Joe Root has always been the weakness of the Indian team. He scored a double century on the tour of India, while scoring 3 centuries in his third successive home series. Virat Kohli and his bowlers could not break the English run machine despite all the efforts. Root’s form, who made his Test debut in Nagpur against India and his record record against India, can be gauged from the fact that he has scored 6 centuries in 2021, out of which 4 are against India.

Indians failed to bowl like England

If we look at the whole match, not only the batting of India, but also the bowling was very weak compared to England. On the ground where the 40-year-old James Anderson and the English bowler had kept the lives of Indians out of swing balls, his batsmen scored fiercely on the same ground. Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Siraj and Shami spent runs at an economy of more than 3, which did not put pressure on the English batsmen.