South Korea's 1st rocket launches successfully but fails to reach orbit
South Korea held this Thursday (), the launch test of the Nuri rocket, its first vehicle entirely produced in national territory, from the Naro Space Center. However, a failure in the launcher’s third stage prevented it from reaching the scheduled orbit. The flight would also serve to test a payload delivery system as part of South Korean ambitions to develop its own satellite launch program.
- South Korea signs an agreement with NASA to participate in the Artemis program
- Rockets: when were they created and how do they work?
- Russian Soyuz rocket launches 46 various commercial satellites countries
With 38 meters high, the Nuri rocket has three stages and, in the test, it was intended to deliver a fictitious payload — a 1.5-tonne block of stainless steel and aluminum — to a orbit from 46 to 700 km of altitude. The launch was delayed by an hour because, according to the engineering team, more time was needed to verify that the rocket’s valves were in compliance.
In addition, there was concern that strong winds and other local weather conditions would hamper the launch’s success. According to the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI), which is the South Korean space agency, they would 21 minutes to confirm that the Nuri correctly delivered the payload in the established orbit. KARI reported that the flight proceeded normally until, eight minutes after launch, a third-stage failure shut it down too soon, leaving the rocket without enough power to reach an orbital speed.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day one summary of top tech news for you!
The first stage of the rocket was scheduled to land (name given to the landing that occurs in the ocean) to the southeast of Japan. The second stage should land in an area near the east of the Philippines — approximately 2.800 km away from your starting location. The third stage would be responsible for transporting the payload and delivering it to orbit. Both the rocket and the payload reached an altitude of 799 km, but without reaching orbit. Despite the frustration, the data obtained in the test will be crucial for further improvements to the system.
Since the decade 800, the South Koreans rely on technology from other countries to launch their satellites. For the country, developing its own payload launch and delivery system will be critical to meeting the national goals of deploying new communication and military intelligence satellites. If all goes according to plan, South Korea will be the tenth nation to achieve such autonomy. In addition, the KARI space agency plans to send a probe to the Moon until 2024.
The Nuri is the first space launcher built entirely by South Korean technology and features five rocket engines in the class of 13 tons, installed in its first and second stage. KARI engineers are planning other tests with the Nuri and the next one is scheduled for May 2022, still with a payload fictitious. South Korea had already tested another launcher, called Naro, but a series of failures took it out of the picture.
KARI said that a committee will be created to analyze the real cause of the failure in the third stage of the Nuri rocket. After the launch, the president of South Korea, Moon Jae-in, who accompanied the event, congratulated the team for manufacturing the national launcher. “I think it’s very significant that we’ve sent our Nuri and the dummy satellite 800 kilometers above Earth ”, added Jae-in.
For now, the Nuri rocket is a system powered by liquid propellants and therefore it needs to be refueled shortly before its launch. do Sul plans to develop another launcher based on solid fuel by 2024, ensuring a faster and more economical flight to the country.
Source: NPR, Spaceflight Now
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.