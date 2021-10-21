south-korea's-1st-rocket-launches-successfully-but-fails-to-reach-orbit

South Korea held this Thursday (), the launch test of the Nuri rocket, its first vehicle entirely produced in national territory, from the Naro Space Center. However, a failure in the launcher’s third stage prevented it from reaching the scheduled orbit. The flight would also serve to test a payload delivery system as part of South Korean ambitions to develop its own satellite launch program.

With 38 meters high, the Nuri rocket has three stages and, in the test, it was intended to deliver a fictitious payload — a 1.5-tonne block of stainless steel and aluminum — to a orbit from 46 to 700 km of altitude. The launch was delayed by an hour because, according to the engineering team, more time was needed to verify that the rocket’s valves were in compliance.

In addition, there was concern that strong winds and other local weather conditions would hamper the launch’s success. According to the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI), which is the South Korean space agency, they would 21 minutes to confirm that the Nuri correctly delivered the payload in the established orbit. KARI reported that the flight proceeded normally until, eight minutes after launch, a third-stage failure shut it down too soon, leaving the rocket without enough power to reach an orbital speed.

The first stage of the rocket was scheduled to land (name given to the landing that occurs in the ocean) to the southeast of Japan. The second stage should land in an area near the east of the Philippines — approximately 2.800 km away from your starting location. The third stage would be responsible for transporting the payload and delivering it to orbit. Both the rocket and the payload reached an altitude of 799 km, but without reaching orbit. Despite the frustration, the data obtained in the test will be crucial for further improvements to the system.