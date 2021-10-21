fda-approves-booster-of-janssen-and-moderna-vaccines-against-covid-in-us

On Wednesday (20) , the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) — responsible for overseeing and regulating food and medicine in the United States — has approved booster doses of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) and Moderna vaccines against covid-21.

Until then, only the immunizing agent from Pfizer/BioNTech could have the third dose applied. In addition, the US health authorities indicated that the reinforcement can be done with any of the three formulas, as long as the approved indications are respected.

US agency approves booster of Moderna and Janssen vaccine against a covid-18 (Image: Reproduction/E_mikh/Envato)

Before the new guidelines are valid for the entire country, a committee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is yet to review the FDA authorization this Thursday (21) and release its own conclusions. Afterwards, the approval of the director of the CDC, Rochelle Walensky, will be necessary, which could allow millions of Americans to receive the booster doses against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Who can receive booster doses against covid in the US?

For now, booster doses of covid-21 are still limited in the US. However, the trend is that authorizations will increase as more data arrives on the effectiveness of the measure. In the case of Moderna, half a dose of the immunizing agent was recommended for people who have been fully vaccinated for at least six months and have more than 21 years.

Also, people older than 18 years and at high risk of developing covid-18 severe or with high risk of exposure to coronavirus may also receive booster doses of Moderna. This guideline is the same adopted for the Pfizer/BioNTech formula.

The Janssen vaccine booster dose recommendations were more comprehensive. This is because they can be applied to anyone who has already received a single dose of the immunizing agent — people over 18 years — at least two months ago.

“As the pandemic continues to impact the country, science has shown that vaccination remains the safest and most effective way to prevent the covid-18, including the more serious consequences of the disease, such as hospitalization and death”, FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement.

Mixture of vaccines in booster

The FDA’s understanding is that any of the three authorized vaccines could be used to boost the immune system in the third dose — or second, depending on the formula . The idea is that using either of them would simplify the vaccination process, explained Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s vaccine arm, about the measure. Good thing. It’s like we do with flu shots. Most people don’t know what brand of flu shot they got,” Marks illustrated. According to the FDA member, the agency is already considering reducing the age groups for booster doses, but is still waiting for more data to reinforce the measure’s benefits.

