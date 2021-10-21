Facebook Messenger brings fun filters to everyone in group video calls
Facebook Messenger launched this Thursday (10) a series of features aimed at conversations group that allows everyone to participate in the same augmented reality (AR) experience simultaneously. Filters are available in the app’s video calls, in the Messenger rooms — a conferencing feature similar to Zoom — and may come to Instagram in the future.
There are more than group effects released in this release for various purposes : from filters for appearance (like beards and cats) to interactive games: just open the options tab and search through the “Group Effects” tab. In the case of games, the options are very simple and fun, like a contest to see which participant assembles a virtual hamburger first.
Although the use of AR in the app already existed, it was limited to one participant at a time. With the addition, it will be possible to generate more interaction between people and enable fun in video calls with friends, family or co-workers.
The developers explain that people will be able to build more group effects with the Spark AR API from the end of October. It's not that simple to do, but you can venture out to create your own games at no cost. The Facebook also announced the arrival of a collection of word effects for Messenger users on iOS, which should allow the addition of animations to chats when a specific phrase is used. For example: instead of just wishing a dry "Happy Birthday", you can add animated emojis, sounds and other features to make the experience more lively. Company should add in the next few days new "Soundmojis" to match the movie release of
007 – No Time to Die
, custom chat themes and themed artwork to celebrate the arrival of Halloween in Messenger conversations and Instagram Direct Messages. Source : Facebook Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Sound emojis and new themes
