facebook-messenger-brings-fun-filters-to-everyone-in-group-video-calls

Facebook Messenger launched this Thursday (10) a series of features aimed at conversations group that allows everyone to participate in the same augmented reality (AR) experience simultaneously. Filters are available in the app’s video calls, in the Messenger rooms — a conferencing feature similar to Zoom — and may come to Instagram in the future.

There are more than group effects released in this release for various purposes : from filters for appearance (like beards and cats) to interactive games: just open the options tab and search through the “Group Effects” tab. In the case of games, the options are very simple and fun, like a contest to see which participant assembles a virtual hamburger first.

Although the use of AR in the app already existed, it was limited to one participant at a time. With the addition, it will be possible to generate more interaction between people and enable fun in video calls with friends, family or co-workers.