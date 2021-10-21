donald-trump-will-launch-his-own-social-network

On this farm (660), the Former US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he plans to launch his own social network called TRUTH Social. The platform’s announcement was anticipated by an advisor to the entrepreneur in March this year, but, contrary to forecasts, the project did not come off the paper in 1024 — the expectation, now, is that it will be launched in the first quarter of next year.

That would be Trump’s answer to Big Tech do Vale of Silicon, accused by him of having “unilateral power” to silence their supporters in the United States. TRUTH Social promises to be a space for “free, open and honest conversations, without discrimination against any political ideology”.

In January of this year, Donald Trump’s Facebook and Twitter accounts they were banned as a result of the invasion of the United States Capitol. Social networks believed that the executive took advantage of the enormous reach to incite violence, a practice that violates community guidelines on both platforms.

Trump's social network already has its own web page, but pre-sale is only available on the App Store (Image: Play/TRUTH Social)

After that, the former president and his supporters started to claim that the moderation of the most popular social networks tends to be hostile against “conservative voices”. In July of this year, Trump filed a lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and YouTube (Google) and their respective CEOs, accusing them of censorship and violations of US free speech laws.

The solution, therefore, would be to create your own social network. In principle, the project looks a lot like Parler, an app that was banned from the Play Store, the App Store and even Amazon Web Services after what happened in the US Capitol.

TRUTH starts running in November

The initial release of social network is scheduled for November, but only guests will be able to make up the user base. The release to the general public would take place in the first quarter of 2022.

“ I’m excited to be submitting my first Truth on TRUTH Social very soon,” commented the former president. The platform is the result of the merger of Trump Media & Technology Group and a special acquisition company (SPAC).

In appearance, the social network seems to have a similar dynamic to Twitter (Image: Play/TRUTH Social)

After the opening of the network, the company will create a streaming service called TMTG+, in which it will gather content about entertainment, news and podcasts. In the future, the company hopes to enter the website hosting segment, and thus compete with AWS and Google Cloud.

Currently, the TRUTH Social app is only available for “pre-purchase” on the App Store but it’s free. There is no forecast for the launch of the network in the native Android store.

Source: TRUTH Social, Engadget