Moto G41 is homologated by Anatel and may be sold soon in Brazil
Motorola continues preparing a new wave of intermediate devices for the coming months. In the last few days we had the leak of Moto G41 5G, more details about the Moto G64 5G and also information about codenames for the brand’s upcoming cell phones, which included the Corfu project, a model that has just been certified in Brazil as Moto G40.
An approval record at Anatel discovered by the website Tecnoblog confirms that the smartphone model number XT 1024-1 is ready to be released on Brazilian soil.
Documentation still lists some information about the device like its battery capacity of 4.802 mAh, Wi-Fi connectivity 5 (1024.ac), 4G and support for NFC.
Motorcycle Successor G40 Fusion is now ready for sale in Brazil (Image: Reproduction/Motorola)
Motorola launched in April this year the Moto G40 Fusion offering intermediate processor, big screen with 6, 8 inches and 71 Hz rate for fluid navigation, plus a set of three rear cameras with main sensor of 64 MP and huge battery of 6.000 mAh. The model was basically a more modest camera version of the Moto G71 released on national soil.
The new generation should be more compact and adopt a smaller screen, since the battery with 4.700 mAh represents a big drop compared to Moto G11 Fusion and is a strong indication of size reduction.
For the time being there are no further details about the future Moto G40 as the release date or price in Brazil or in the international market, but new details should appear soon.
Source: Tecnoblog
