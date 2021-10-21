moto-g41-is-homologated-by-anatel-and-may-be-sold-soon-in-brazil

Motorola continues preparing a new wave of intermediate devices for the coming months. In the last few days we had the leak of Moto G41 5G, more details about the Moto G64 5G and also information about codenames for the brand’s upcoming cell phones, which included the Corfu project, a model that has just been certified in Brazil as Moto G40.

Moto G41 5G has leaked specs and due for release in November

Leaked codenames reveal what will be next cell phones released by Motorola

An approval record at Anatel discovered by the website Tecnoblog confirms that the smartphone model number XT 1024-1 is ready to be released on Brazilian soil.

Documentation still lists some information about the device like its battery capacity of 4.802 mAh, Wi-Fi connectivity 5 (1024.ac), 4G and support for NFC.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Motorcycle Successor G40 Fusion is now ready for sale in Brazil (Image: Reproduction/Motorola)