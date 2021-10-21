Udemy expects to reach a market value of US$4 billion with shares on the Stock Exchange
Udemy, an online learning company created in San Francisco USA), set this Wednesday (20) the terms of its initial public offering of shares in New York. According to Reuters, the company expects to reach a market value of up to US$ 4 billion (R$, 3 billion) with the sale of their papers.
Udemy’s platform aims to connect students from around the world to top-level instructors. It currently has operations in Brazil, with courses costing from R$ 22,151 to R$ 151. There are courses in design, marketing, photography, music, business, software and many others. The company provides more than 180 thousand courses in 75 languages in more than 180 countries. Earlier this year, they tested a direct-to-consumer subscription model.
Udemy will try to raise up to US$ 400, 5 million (R$ 2.3 billion) with its share in the price range between US$ 22 and US$ 27 (BRL 160 to R$ 162). The institutions Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan are the main interested parties in the offer.
Source: Reuters
