udemy-expects-to-reach-a-market-value-of-us$4-billion-with-shares-on-the-stock-exchange

Udemy, an online learning company created in San Francisco USA), set this Wednesday (20) the terms of its initial public offering of shares in New York. According to Reuters, the company expects to reach a market value of up to US$ 4 billion (R$, 3 billion) with the sale of their papers.

    • The company has grown rapidly in recent years 18 months during the increased demand for online learning in the covid pandemic. Udemy’s IPO is the latest news of its kind in the US online education industry, with companies like Coursera and Nerdy also going public recently.

Udemy’s platform aims to connect students from around the world to top-level instructors. It currently has operations in Brazil, with courses costing from R$ 22,151 to R$ 151. There are courses in design, marketing, photography, music, business, software and many others. The company provides more than 180 thousand courses in 75 languages ​​in more than 180 countries. Earlier this year, they tested a direct-to-consumer subscription model.

Udemy will try to raise up to US$ 400, 5 million (R$ 2.3 billion) with its share in the price range between US$ 22 and US$ 27 (BRL 160 to R$ 162). The institutions Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan are the main interested parties in the offer.

Source: Reuters

