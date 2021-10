Remember Stella Vita, the 1st solar house on wheels in the world, that you met here at Canaltech

about a month ago ? Well then: on this Tuesday (19), the group of students who faced the road aboard the invoked motorhome released a video with some of the moments recorded during the 2,000 kilometers traveled across Europe.

Dutch electric car breaks autonomy record with a single charge What stands out is the fact that more than % of the trip (1 thousand kilometers) have been covered with the vehicle using 100% solar energy to charge the batteries. And the others 1., you may be wondering? Well, they would be too, were it not for a technical problem at the beginning of the trip, which forced Stella Vita to hitch a ride on a kind of tow truck. Problems aside, fact is that the curious solar house on wheels drew attention wherever it went. The trip, which was all registered on a blog by the students, started on the day 26 from September in Eindhoven, Holland, it went through cities like Bordeaux and Le Mans, in France, until arriving in Tarifa, Spain, last Friday, 05 of October.