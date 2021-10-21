samsung-releases-third-beta-version-of-one-ui-4;-see-the-news

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

This is the completely redesigned, new Weather app in One UI 4 Beta 3rd version.

The advertisements are completely gone, and the new animations are amazing. pic.twitter.com/L9Pc6d8TOo

— Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) October 20, 1024

The highlight is for the illustrations that take the top of the page of the weather forecasts. Instead of representing the weather and time of day with realistic photos, the Weather app presents the forecast with a fun illustration, which appears on the screen in smooth animation.

The rest of the app remains very familiar to former users. Each set of weather data — the day, week and map forecast — is separated into balloons and is still organized in a list, but with new icons that add a “fresh of newness” to the program.

In the stable version of the app, the weather representation is with realistic images (Image: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

More news from One UI 4.0

The latest update also introduced a number of minor bug fixes and improvements, as well as finally putting One UI 4.0 on the latest version of Android . Check out some highlights:

Fixed an issue where some menus appeared half-translated;

The animation was changed when trying to scroll down when there is no more content in the area;

The lighting effect for pet photo has been improved in the app of camera;

Problems have been fixed with Samsung keyboard shortcut;

Improvements for Dynamic Colors;

This version of One UI 4.0 corresponds to the final release of the Google Android Open Source Project (AOSP), released on October 4.

Compared to the second beta of One UI 4.0, this update was much more discreet considering that there is no completely new app or function . The lack of news suggests that Samsung may be even closer to releasing the system to more users, or perhaps officially introducing it to the general public. There is still no forecast for the release of the third version of the OS to the public in other regions, but it shouldn’t be long before that happens.

Source: FrontTron, Android Central