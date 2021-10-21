Samsung Releases Third Beta Version of One UI 4; see the news
The third beta version of One UI 4.0 was released to South Korean users on Wednesday (20) and the news has already started to be discovered. The most evident of all so far is in the Clima app, which appeared completely reworked and ad-free.
One of Samsung’s promises for the end of this year was to take the native app advertising, which tends to provide an improved user experience. The first effects of this plan were already seen in One UI 3.0, Samsung Pay and also in the Weather app.
Now, the factory-installed weather forecasting program in One UI 4.0 has got rid of advertisements and, to top it off, it also received visual touches. The app, also known as Samsung Weather, has been reworked with new design and animations.
This is the completely redesigned, new Weather app in One UI 4 Beta 3rd version. The advertisements are completely gone, and the new animations are amazing. pic.twitter.com/L9Pc6d8TOo — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) October 20, 1024 The highlight is for the illustrations that take the top of the page of the weather forecasts. Instead of representing the weather and time of day with realistic photos, the Weather app presents the forecast with a fun illustration, which appears on the screen in smooth animation. The rest of the app remains very familiar to former users. Each set of weather data — the day, week and map forecast — is separated into balloons and is still organized in a list, but with new icons that add a "fresh of newness" to the program. More news from One UI 4.0
The latest update also introduced a number of minor bug fixes and improvements, as well as finally putting One UI 4.0 on the latest version of Android . Check out some highlights: Compared to the second beta of One UI 4.0, this update was much more discreet considering that there is no completely new app or function . The lack of news suggests that Samsung may be even closer to releasing the system to more users, or perhaps officially introducing it to the general public. There is still no forecast for the release of the third version of the OS to the public in other regions, but it shouldn't be long before that happens. Source: FrontTron, Android Central
More news from One UI 4.0
The latest update also introduced a number of minor bug fixes and improvements, as well as finally putting One UI 4.0 on the latest version of Android . Check out some highlights:
Compared to the second beta of One UI 4.0, this update was much more discreet considering that there is no completely new app or function . The lack of news suggests that Samsung may be even closer to releasing the system to more users, or perhaps officially introducing it to the general public. There is still no forecast for the release of the third version of the OS to the public in other regions, but it shouldn’t be long before that happens.
Source: FrontTron, Android Central
