Powerbank HyperJuice has absurd battery and 245 W for up to four devices
If you’re the type who prefers charging a powerbank over an emergency plug-in charger, HyperJuice’s new products may surprise — not just for the power capacity they can carry. as the speed that they pass it to the devices.
After the successful launch of a powerbank that worked until 99 W, the company is collectively financing a new version of the accessory with 245 W distributed power. It is very unlikely that in the medium term you will get an electronic that can receive this current all at once, but the idea here is to charge up to four devices very quickly and simultaneously.