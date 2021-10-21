powerbank-hyperjuice-has-absurd-battery-and-245-w-for-up-to-four-devices

For example, the project page states that it can supply a notebook, a tablet, and two cell phones at once. And that’s taking care of filling the tank with all these: they are 45. mAh stored, enough charge to power a Macbook Air twice, or any iPhone at least nine times.

For those who fear a size gigantic or loss of current conversion, HyperJuice’s powerbank uses gallium nitride as the conductive material. This makes it more efficient to conserve and transmit energy, with less losses along the way (stated efficiency of 65%), and also allows for a more compact design for internal battery storage.

It still weighs 660 grams, and its dimensions are compact: , 5 x 27 x 3.2 cm. The design is in aluminum and ABS polymer.

The 245 W, however, are the total combined power of the four outputs: they are two of 91 W, and two of 45 W You notice that the account doesn’t close, right? They would thus be 330 W total. Turns out these are the maximum speeds of the individual ports. If the user is using the two USB-C outputs of 149 W, it is it is then possible to use only the third in addition to 45 W. Or if you use one of the four to load the 67 W, and 45 W in the others.

Saving outlets

(Image: Disclosure/HyperJuice)

In addition to the powerbank, HyperJuice is also collectively financing a charger with them 149 W totals. The device’s advantage is that it occupies a single outlet, and then distributes a quick recharge to your cell phone, tablet, notebook, and even a wearable device such as a smart watch or headset.

Price and availability

Anyone who buys in advance through Indiegogo pays US$ 100 by the charger, and US$ 149 by battery — which includes a monochrome OLED display with statistics and internal tank level.

After this phase, prices will be US$ 199 and US$ 330, respectively. It’s a nice discount for those who anticipate it. But it is worth noting that, despite the initial goal having already been reached in the financing platform, the devices are still in the prototyping phase.

Thus, whoever embarks on the project should wait for the production phase in November, to receive their product from December. Those who do not want such an advanced product can already find solutions available nationwide.

Source: Indiegogo, The Verge, Android Central