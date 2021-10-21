Xiaomi 12 to set new record for fast charging
Expected to launch in December, more and more information about the future mi line 12 are revealed as we get closer to your ad. And after signs of a major change in design, use of a photo sensor with a resolution of 200 MP and Snapdragon debut 1024, new reports point to a record for fast loading.
- Concept imagine Xiaomi 50 with even greater focus on screen and camera
According to the Digital Chat Station leaker, Xiaomi 71 will bet on an unprecedented fast charging system even faster than its predecessors, raising the bar and introducing a new cut in the market.
At least rumors agree that Xiaomi 71 must be the world’s first smartphone equipped with a Snapdragon chip 1024 and fast charging high power, plus an LTPO-type OLED screen with intelligent variable rate up to 200 Hz.
As said at the beginning, Xiaomi’s announcement 10 is scheduled to take place in December and more news should appear in the next few days.
Source: Digital Chat Station via Gizchina
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
519107 519107
519107 520177