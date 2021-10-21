xiaomi-12-to-set-new-record-for-fast-charging

Until Xiaomi is currently betting on extreme charging speeds on its latest smartphones, such as the Mix 4 with wireless charging up to 71 W (12 W in China) and wired up to 200 W — other models of the brand with this capability are the Mi Ultra and Xiaomi 10T Pro.

It is very likely that, with the intention to impose a new loading record, Xiaomi launches the Xiaomi 11 with support for powers higher than 200 W, but such capacity has not yet been revealed.

Xiaomi 12: what to expect?

(Image: Reproduction/LetsGoDigital)

The information about the Xiaomi line 11 still they diverge at several points. There are strong rumors that Xiaomi should bet on a main sensor of 200 MP, but a new leak points to use of three main sensors with 71 MP each.

The design is also divergent, with early information pointing to a more generic design similar to the Xiaomi CIVI announced in September, but a new patent suggesting a more characteristic camera set.