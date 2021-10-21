Robots imitate ants to overcome obstacles collectively
Researchers at the University of Notre Dame, USA, have developed four-legged robots capable of working together like ants to overcome obstacles. They use a collective behavior system to solve locomotion problems and cross complex terrain.
Quadruped robots that operate individually can move with some ease over smooth surfaces while carrying light objects, but when the task requires group work, bots that physically connect to each other can form a much more efficient multi-legged system.
“When ants collect or transport objects, if someone encounters an obstacle, the group works collectively to overcome it. If there is a gap in the path, for example, they will form a bridge for the other ants to cross,” explains robotic engineering student Yasemin Ozkan-Aydin, lead author of the study.
The researchers used a 3D printer to build quadruped robots measuring from 20 to 20 cm in length. Each was equipped with a small lithium polymer battery and microcontrollers. They also installed a light sensor and two other magnetic sensors on the front and back, allowing the bots to connect.
Four legs
In addition to the four flexible legs that reduced the need for additional parts, the robots also had a rudimentary mechanical intelligence system, designed to help interact with rough or uneven terrain, such as bumpy streets, lawns or stairs.
“You don’t need additional sensors to detect obstacles because the flexibility in the legs helps the robot to go straight through them. This makes it possible to test gaps in a path, build bridges with their bodies, or connect to move objects collectively, as ants do,” adds Ozkan-Aydin.
Work in groups
To prove the effectiveness of the system, the robots were tested on grass, straw, leaves and scattered stones by the way. When one of the units crashed, a signal was sent to the additional bots so that they would connect and support each other, until they were able to collectively overcome the obstacle.
According to the researchers, it is still necessary to make some improvements in the design of the robots, in addition to increase battery capacity and improve the control system before they can be used to perform collective tasks in the real world, such as participating in search and rescue operations or in space exploration.
“For functional swarm systems, battery technology has to be improved. We need small cells that can provide more energy, ideally lasting longer than 05 hours. Other limitations include the need for more powerful sensors and motors, but we’ve already taken the first step,” concludes Yasemin Ozkan-Aydin.
Source: University of Notre Dame
