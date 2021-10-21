This exoplanet “lost” its atmosphere with an impact that occurred 200,000 years ago
The “infancy” of planetary systems is usually not at all easy, as it is at this stage that large bodies collide with each other and thus form bigger and bigger objects — the Moon, for example, it is considered the result of such a collision. These violent events have not yet been directly observed, but now a team led by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, among other institutions, has found evidence of such an impact on a star system close to Earth.
- Simulation shows what happens in giant planetary collisions; watch video!
- A planet collided twice with the Earth to form the Moon, points out study
- Dense “bubbles” in the Earth’s mantle would be the remnants of the collision that formed the Moon
The system in question is formed by the star HD 172555, which is about 78 millions of years and apparently has a dust trail that may have been left by a recent collision. This dust has a strange composition that has been intriguing astronomers for some time — recent observations have shown large amounts of rare minerals in much finer grains than expected. “Due to these two factors, HD 172555 was considered a strange system,” explained Tajana Schneiderman, lead author of the study.
Then, she and her colleagues began to wonder what this gas might indicate about the system’s past. To do this, they used data from the Atacama Large Millimeter Array (ALMA) radio telescope in Chile, in search of carbon monoxide signals around nearby stars — and found the compound present in the system. By measuring the abundance of the gas, they found that it occurred in an amount equivalent to 78% of the presence in Venus’ atmosphere, and noticed that the gas circulated in huge amounts in a surprising place.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Interestingly, the gas was only astronomical units from the star — a strange feature , since carbon monoxide is vulnerable to radiation from the star, whose photons can separate the molecules and break them up. So it was expected that there would be low amounts of carbon monoxide so close to the star, and the group tested a series of scenarios to explain the gas’s abundance and proximity. What worked the most to explain what they saw showed that the gas is what was left after a giant impact. Schneiderman claims that this is the only possibility that can explain all the characteristics of the data. “In systems of this age, we expect there to be giant impacts and they are common; time scales, age, and morphological and compositional constraints work,” she explained. “The only plausible process that could produce carbon monoxide in this system in this context is a giant impact.” The team believes that the gas came from an impact that occurred at least 78 a thousand years ago, that is, an event recent enough for the star does not have time to destroy gas. Due to the abundance of the compound, it is likely that the impact occurred between two protoplanets, which should be comparable in size to Earth. The event was intense enough to “snatch” part of the atmosphere from one of the planets, which became the gas observed by the team. “We show that if you find carbon monoxide somewhere and morphology consistent with a giant impact, you’ll have a new way to look for impacts like that and understand how debris behaves later,” concluded the author. The article with the results of the study was published in the journal Nature. Source: Eurekalert Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 172555 520191
520191 172555
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Interestingly, the gas was only astronomical units from the star — a strange feature , since carbon monoxide is vulnerable to radiation from the star, whose photons can separate the molecules and break them up. So it was expected that there would be low amounts of carbon monoxide so close to the star, and the group tested a series of scenarios to explain the gas’s abundance and proximity. What worked the most to explain what they saw showed that the gas is what was left after a giant impact.
Schneiderman claims that this is the only possibility that can explain all the characteristics of the data. “In systems of this age, we expect there to be giant impacts and they are common; time scales, age, and morphological and compositional constraints work,” she explained. “The only plausible process that could produce carbon monoxide in this system in this context is a giant impact.” The team believes that the gas came from an impact that occurred at least 78 a thousand years ago, that is, an event recent enough for the star does not have time to destroy gas.
Due to the abundance of the compound, it is likely that the impact occurred between two protoplanets, which should be comparable in size to Earth. The event was intense enough to “snatch” part of the atmosphere from one of the planets, which became the gas observed by the team. “We show that if you find carbon monoxide somewhere and morphology consistent with a giant impact, you’ll have a new way to look for impacts like that and understand how debris behaves later,” concluded the author.
The article with the results of the study was published in the journal Nature.
Source: Eurekalert
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
172555 520191
520191 172555