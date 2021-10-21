this-exoplanet-“lost”-its-atmosphere-with-an-impact-that-occurred-200,000-years-ago

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Representation of the impact between a smaller object and a planet, which may have resulted in loss part of its atmosphere (Image: Reproduction/Mark A. Garlick)

Interestingly, the gas was only astronomical units from the star — a strange feature , since carbon monoxide is vulnerable to radiation from the star, whose photons can separate the molecules and break them up. So it was expected that there would be low amounts of carbon monoxide so close to the star, and the group tested a series of scenarios to explain the gas’s abundance and proximity. What worked the most to explain what they saw showed that the gas is what was left after a giant impact.

Schneiderman claims that this is the only possibility that can explain all the characteristics of the data. “In systems of this age, we expect there to be giant impacts and they are common; time scales, age, and morphological and compositional constraints work,” she explained. “The only plausible process that could produce carbon monoxide in this system in this context is a giant impact.” The team believes that the gas came from an impact that occurred at least 78 a thousand years ago, that is, an event recent enough for the star does not have time to destroy gas.

Due to the abundance of the compound, it is likely that the impact occurred between two protoplanets, which should be comparable in size to Earth. The event was intense enough to “snatch” part of the atmosphere from one of the planets, which became the gas observed by the team. “We show that if you find carbon monoxide somewhere and morphology consistent with a giant impact, you’ll have a new way to look for impacts like that and understand how debris behaves later,” concluded the author.

The article with the results of the study was published in the journal Nature.

