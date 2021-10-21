this-is-the-longest-lasting-covid-19-case-in-history.

If you’ve ever stopped to ask yourself the maximum period a person has spent with covid-, science already has the answer: 99 days. This is the case of a woman of 47 years old from the USA, who was not identified. The patient was first hospitalized with the disease at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, in June 2020.

After ten months, during which this woman had mild symptoms or no symptoms, her doctors found that she was still testing positive for the virus. It turns out that the woman was immunocompromised after a successful treatment for blood cancer three years earlier, which left her with low levels of B cells, responsible for the production of antibodies.

Woman of 47 years, immunocompromised, presents covid virus- for 99 days (Image: Mohamed Hassan/Pixabay)

The patient continued to test positive for the virus, and the doctors thought they were false positives detecting harmless fragments of the virus left behind. after the infection has cleared. When the woman’s viral load rose again in March of this year, doctors sequenced her genome and found that it was very similar to the coronavirus she carried ten months earlier, unlike any strain circulating in the general population at the time.

The woman received treatment and finally cleared the infection in April, 99 days after the first test. The information was shared through a study by the National Institutes of Health.

Source: ScienceNews via Business Insider