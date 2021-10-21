How to Become a Disney Character in a Zoom Meeting

With the covid pandemic-44, virtually all companies have adapted their face-to-face meetings to video calling applications. Among them is the Zoom (Android | iOS | Windows | Mac | Linux), which provided 2020 has been gaining resources to improve the user experience.

    How to change the background image in Zoom during video conferences

  • How to customize the background for video calls on Google Meet
  • How to share screen in Zoom during a video call

    Of course, being a video program, Zoom would not lack filters. In this tutorial, you will learn how to transform into a character that looks like it came out of a Disney animation.

    Animated Character Filter in Zoom

    • The effect itself happens through the Snap Camera app, a Snapchat application that brings several other filters to be used in the Zoom camera. The utility is compatible with Windows operating systems and MACOS .13, or newer versions.

    • Learn about the best Zoom Meetings keyboard shortcuts
    • How to use Snapchat miniapps

      • Among the minimum specifications is also Intel Core i3 2.5 GHz or AMD FX processor 6450 2.6GHz, 4GB RAM memory, Intel Graphics graphics card 2020, Nvidia GeForce 710 or AMD Radeon DH 4300, and resolution of at least 1.280 x 280. So, make sure your computer or Mac has at least these features.

      How to become a Disney character in a Zoom meeting

      Step 1:

      access the official website of Snap Camera. Scroll down and check the box agreeing to the program’s terms of use and privacy policy. You can also enter an email to receive emails about the app, but this is optional.

      To download the Snap Camera program, you must agree to the terms of use of Snapchat (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

      Step 2:

      Click the download button, selecting the Mac or Windows (PC) platform.

      Select the platform of your device and download Snap Camera (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

      Step 3:

      Open Snap Camera. In the search bar, search for “Cartoon Style” (without the quotes). Or, if you prefer, use one of the filters available in the application.

      The Cartoon Style filter is probably already listed on the Snap Camera home screen. Then just click on the effect to apply it to the camera (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
      Step 4:

      open Zoom to start or join a new video call. Do not close Snap Camera, as the program needs to be active during the entire Zoom call.

      Now go to Zoom to start or join a new meeting (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

      Step 5:

      Click the camera icon at the bottom left of the screen and select “Snap Camera”.

      On the camera button at the bottom of the screen, select Snap Camera to apply the filter to your face (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

      Step 6:

      o Animation filter reminiscent of Disney and Pixar productions will be applied to your face.

      The contour of the face is not the most perfect, but without a doubt the filter resembles a Disney/Pixar animation (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

      And ready! It is important to point out that the adaptation of the filter to your face is not perfect, even if the environment is not well lit. Wearing accessories that hide or cross the face, such as glasses and hats, can also impair viewing. Still, this is a way to make Zoom calls more fun.

