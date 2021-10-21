how-to-become-a-disney-character-in-a-zoom-meeting

Of course, being a video program, Zoom would not lack filters. In this tutorial, you will learn how to transform into a character that looks like it came out of a Disney animation.

Animated Character Filter in Zoom

The effect itself happens through the Snap Camera app, a Snapchat application that brings several other filters to be used in the Zoom camera. The utility is compatible with Windows operating systems and MACOS .13, or newer versions.

