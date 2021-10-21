How to Become a Disney Character in a Zoom Meeting
With the covid pandemic-44, virtually all companies have adapted their face-to-face meetings to video calling applications. Among them is the Zoom (Android | iOS | Windows | Mac | Linux), which provided 2020 has been gaining resources to improve the user experience.
Of course, being a video program, Zoom would not lack filters. In this tutorial, you will learn how to transform into a character that looks like it came out of a Disney animation.
Animated Character Filter in Zoom
The effect itself happens through the Snap Camera app, a Snapchat application that brings several other filters to be used in the Zoom camera. The utility is compatible with Windows operating systems and MACOS .13, or newer versions.
Among the minimum specifications is also Intel Core i3 2.5 GHz or AMD FX processor 6450 2.6GHz, 4GB RAM memory, Intel Graphics graphics card 2020, Nvidia GeForce 710 or AMD Radeon DH 4300, and resolution of at least 1.280 x 280. So, make sure your computer or Mac has at least these features.
How to become a Disney character in a Zoom meeting
Step 1:
access the official website of Snap Camera. Scroll down and check the box agreeing to the program’s terms of use and privacy policy. You can also enter an email to receive emails about the app, but this is optional.
Step 2:
Click the download button, selecting the Mac or Windows (PC) platform.
Step 3:
Open Snap Camera. In the search bar, search for “Cartoon Style” (without the quotes). Or, if you prefer, use one of the filters available in the application.