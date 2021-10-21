Pokémon Legends: Arceus Trailer Reveals New Forms of Zorua and Zoroark

The Pokémon Company has revealed more information about Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will have new battle modes; check out all the news

Pokémon Legends: Arceus | Everything about gameplay, release, story and more

Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Sinnoh remakes get a lot of new trailers

In the video, we can see a researcher walking through a snowy mountain in Hisui, the new franchise setting and where the story of Legends: Arceus. The cameraman passes by a group of Snorunt and shows a cute moment of the ice-type Pokémon feeding on the snow and running down the mountain.

Until that the researcher arrives in a clearing and encounters a mysterious Pokémon. After trying to get close to the new monster, a black cloud appears and throws away whoever was recording. A few seconds later, the new versions of Zorua and Zoroark are revealed, with a different look than what was presented in Pokémon Black & White.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

2022

Tired of wasting time looking for low prices? Sign up for Canaltech Offers and receive the best deals on your cell phone!