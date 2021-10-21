Pokémon Legends: Arceus Trailer Reveals New Forms of Zorua and Zoroark
The Pokémon Company has revealed more information about Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- . What’s new are the Hisui region versions for Zorua and Zoroark, which are originally from Unova.
In the video, we can see a researcher walking through a snowy mountain in Hisui, the new franchise setting and where the story of Legends: Arceus. The cameraman passes by a group of Snorunt and shows a cute moment of the ice-type Pokémon feeding on the snow and running down the mountain.
Until that the researcher arrives in a clearing and encounters a mysterious Pokémon. After trying to get close to the new monster, a black cloud appears and throws away whoever was recording. A few seconds later, the new versions of Zorua and Zoroark are revealed, with a different look than what was presented in Pokémon Black & White.
2022
According to the Serebii website, one of the main sources of news about the Pokémon world, the “new” Pokémon will be of the Normal and Ghost type.
Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be released on 28 January 2022, exclusively for Nintendo Switch. The game can be purchased in the Brazilian eShop in the pre-sale for the price of R$ 299.
Source : Serebii.net
