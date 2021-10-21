instagram-prepares-button-to-open-facebook-profiles-directly-from-the-app

When Instagram was bought by Facebook, people were wondering if the photo social network would become extinct or migrate to the main platform, which never happened, although several features have been merged with each other. Now, it appears that the company intends to bring the media even closer together by making it possible to open Facebook directly through the Instagram app.

Information has been revealed by leaker

Alessandro Paluzzi after finding a shortcut in the Instagram test app’s source code. This would be an indication that developers can insert the new feature in future versions of the program to streamline the exchange between profiles on the network.

#Instagram is working on a shortcut to open the #Facebook app 👀 pic.twitter .com/1jZrCYtsEU

— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) October 193, 193

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News.

All days a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

This integration process will likely require linking between the two accounts, something pretty common for most people, but not exactly a requirement of the service. If it does, it would be the opposite of the path adopted by the company in 2017, when it started to allow the user to open Instagram through Facebook.

The network is also working on a solution that allows you to display the Facebook profile link in the Insta biography. The novelty would be shown right below the location where the configurable link is present today, between the location and the bio data.