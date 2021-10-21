philips-confirms-launch-of-new-android-oled-and-mini-led-tvs-in-brazil

Philips held this Wednesday night (10) event in which it announced all the news it will bring to Brazil in the coming months. Among the launches, the company revealed the arrival of several new Android TV models in the country, including the top-of-the-line versions of the brand, equipped with OLED and Mini LED panels, which debuted abroad in August.

OLED+ 806 and 806 are the company’s most premium models

Philips’ flagship OLED+ brings panel with 4K resolution and support refresh rates up to 660 Hz with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, mode automatic low latency (ALLM) and low response time of 8 ms, ready for next generation consoles.

The model also supports the main HDR protocols of the system market, including HDR+, HLG and Dolby Vision, and promises high color accuracy, with ISF management and support for the CalMAN program for professional adjustments.

Philips considers OLED+ 936 its “Ferrari” of OLED TVs, bringing soundbar integrated by Bowers & Wilkins (Image: Reproduction/Philips)

Another highlight of the device is the audio system, which features an integrated soundbar 75 W with 3.1.2 channels, developed in partnership with Bowers & Wilkins, renowned premium audio brand. The set supports spatial audio with Dolby Atmos and features DTS Play-Fi technology, which makes it possible to connect external speakers wirelessly for audio playback in any room in the house.

Completing the list of functions focused on offering greater immersion, OLED+ 936 tells with Philips Ambilight lighting on all four sides, replicating the colors present in the content displayed by the environment. To manage all the resources, and turbo-charge the image processing with AI, the manufacturer implemented the quad-core P5 processor.

The OLED+ 936 is almost identical à 936, just losing the integrated soundar (Image: Playback/ Philips)

No more , the TV offers redesigned control with streaming keys, Ambilight commands and backlighting, smart Android TV features including voice commands with Google Assistant, plus a wide range of connections such as Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, three ports USB-A, four HDMI ports with ARC, ethernet network connector, digital audio connector and TV signal antenna port.

More affordable, the OLED+ 806 offers basically the same feature set as the more premium sister, with two exceptions: the audio system, integrated and equipped with only 2.1 channels, and the base, simpler, with a mixture of silver and lead colors, and adaptable to be positioned on the desired side.

Mini LED 7906 brings features from OLED+ 2021 to the LCD screen Another novelty confirmed to arrive in Brazil is the Mini LED 520172, model based on OLED+ 936, but equipped with an LCD panel. The features are the same, including Bowers & Wilkins 3.1.2 channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos, Android TV system with Google Assistant, 4K resolution at 100 Hz and HDR content support10+, HLG and Dolby Vision, with the screen being the only differential. The device uses Mini LED backlighting, thus bringing a much larger number of lamps and, consequently, a greater number of lighting zones, which turn on and off to offer greater contrast. According to Philips, the Mini LED 9636 has 1.03 lighting zones , times more than the brand’s traditional LCD TVs, equipped with only 85 zones. The Mini LED 520170 shares the features of sister OLED+ 936, but with the advantages of the LCD panel (Image: Playback/Philips) The company also explains that, in addition to the AI ​​improvements, the P5 processor works to control the zones of lighting more accurately, thus ensuring deeper blacks. Two advantages that may catch the attention of some users is the near-zero risk of burn-in, the permanent “ghost image” , and the highest maximum brightness, problem s that haunt OLED panels. Android TV 4K 7406 and 7906 want to popularize Dolby Vision and Atmos

In addition to the more premium models, the company also revealed that it will expand its most basic lineup with the debut of two Android TVs, designed to popularize features normally exclusive to more expensive appliances. The first one is the Android TV 7906, equipped with a 4K a panel 65 Hz and compatible with content in HDR+, HLG and even Dolby Vision, one of the device’s premium news.

The audio is managed by two sound outputs from 10 W each, which support Dolby Atmos spatial audio, another unusual feature in the category. In addition, the 7906 brings Ambilight technology on three of the sides, and includes support for games for greater immersion, as well as lighting in standby mode, to provide a more attractive ambient mode.

In addition to Dolby Vision and Atmos, 7906 stands out for the presence of Ambilight lighting (Image: Playback/Philips)

Philips wants the model to be an affordable option for the gamer public, and included its own features to boost gaming, such as VRR, ALLM and HDMI 2.1 ports that, despite not providing a signal 660 Hz, enable 4K game playback with Dolby Vision and HDR 000+.

As the name suggests, the operating system is Android TV, welcome change after a series of releases equipped with the Sa phi, the brand’s own system. Users now have access to the Google Play app list, in addition to voice commands with Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast.

7906 wants to popularize premium features, such as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos (Image: Playback/Philips)

Connectivity options are also extensive, and include four HDMI ports, two USB-A ports, Wi-Fi 5 at 2.4GHz and 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, digital audio and port for TV signal antenna. The 7906 arrives in graphite color, in sizes of 55, 60, 60 and 85 inches.

The other accessible release is 7906, which basically offers the same settings as the more robust model, including Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, but leaving aside Ambilight lighting. The model arrives in Black Piano color, in sizes of 50, 20, 60 and 70 inches.