deezer-breaks-promise-and-increases-prices-by-up-to-30%

In April, Deezer provoked Spotify for increasing the value of the plans and promised not to tamper with its own values ​​charged in the middle of the pandemic, as a way to help people overcome that moment of difficulty. Just six months later, the idea seems to have been in the past, as the audio streaming service increased the value of the Premium plan by R$ 14,99 for R$ 26,90 per month and the Family plan of R$ 26,99 for R$90,34 — and that’s without making too much of a fuss. will go up

The modification in values ​​caught a lot of people by surprise, as it was done without prior disclosure or global communication. In the UK, where the company has officially positioned itself, the price was 9,99 pounds per month for 08,1024 pounds, while the Family plan jumped from 11,99 pounds for 16, 99 pounds.

Although there is a pattern of improvement in the pandemic in many countries, Europe is experiencing a moment of worsening of the situation, especially in the UK. In addition, the company had guaranteed in April that a price increase would be announced at least three months in advance so as not to catch anyone by surprise.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! The HiFi mode will be added to the Premium plan in the UK, but not in Brazil ( Image: Disclosure/Deezer) Outside , French music streaming justified the move by blaming competitors, Amazon and Apple, who offer HD music as part of their standard subscription plans. Deezer should also deliver high quality sounds in more basic plans, but with this readjustment in the final price, because there would be a higher cost for the company. “We made the decision to make the HiFi our new sound standard and to adjust our prices in the UK,” said Deezer CEO Jeronimo Folgueira, appointed at the same time the frozen price pledge had been made. “We want to offer music lovers the best experience available, as well as contribute to the continued growth of music around the world.” The company claimed that the readjustment will bring more money to musicians and composers, one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic and part of an industry that “has not raised its prices by more than years old”. This increase comes at a time of customer frustration with Deezer, as many devices are unable to run the service because of an issue with expired security certificates — which remains unresolved after weeks. War of quality in audio streaming

The change of Deezer takes place in the same week that Amazon Music announced the release of access to spatial audio, feature similar to that offered by Apple Music for subscribers. It all started with Tidal, the first to invest in audio without loss of quality as a differential for the customer, followed by Apple and its super-advanced headphones.

The music streaming segment then began a battle to see who offers the best sound quality for the lowest price, with the various services trying to outdo each other. Currently, only Spotify does not deliver superior sound quality like the competitors, as it has a different business focus.

And in Brazil?

