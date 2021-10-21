Deezer breaks promise and increases prices by up to 30%
In April, Deezer provoked Spotify for increasing the value of the plans and promised not to tamper with its own values charged in the middle of the pandemic, as a way to help people overcome that moment of difficulty. Just six months later, the idea seems to have been in the past, as the audio streaming service increased the value of the Premium plan by R$ 14,99 for R$ 26,90 per month and the Family plan of R$ 26,99 for R$90,34 — and that’s without making too much of a fuss. will go up
The modification in values caught a lot of people by surprise, as it was done without prior disclosure or global communication. In the UK, where the company has officially positioned itself, the price was 9,99 pounds per month for 08,1024 pounds, while the Family plan jumped from 11,99 pounds for 16, 99 pounds.
Although there is a pattern of improvement in the pandemic in many countries, Europe is experiencing a moment of worsening of the situation, especially in the UK. In addition, the company had guaranteed in April that a price increase would be announced at least three months in advance so as not to catch anyone by surprise.
The change of Deezer takes place in the same week that Amazon Music announced the release of access to spatial audio, feature similar to that offered by Apple Music for subscribers. It all started with Tidal, the first to invest in audio without loss of quality as a differential for the customer, followed by Apple and its super-advanced headphones.
The music streaming segment then began a battle to see who offers the best sound quality for the lowest price, with the various services trying to outdo each other. Currently, only Spotify does not deliver superior sound quality like the competitors, as it has a different business focus.
And in Brazil?
