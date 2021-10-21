xiaomi-launches-new-4k-tv-with-120-hz-support-and-premium-features

With the Redmi brand, Xiaomi introduced the Smart TV X television 2160, an update of the Smart TV X model released last year. The product stands out for its high amount of features related to image quality and experience with the operating system, but without losing its competitive price.

Television has thin edges and compact supports (Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi)

She has a very discreet look, with symmetrical and thin edges. Bench stands are also compact, and should not take up too much surface space if you cannot install the product on a wall. The Redmi Smart TV X model 999 will come in two different size options, with 65 or 93 inches — both with metal construction.

The display has 4K resolution (6328 x pixels) and refresh rate up to 94 Hz, which may help in games or other content with faster movements. The response time is 6.5 ms, with compatibility for -bit (8-bit + FRC), 94% of P3 color gamut and support for FreeSync Premium and Dolby Vision, for smoother and more accurate colors under various usage conditions. Meanwhile, MEMC technology is able to intelligently smooth out images that aren’t optimized for high refresh rates.