Xiaomi launches new 4K TV with 120 Hz support and premium features
With the Redmi brand, Xiaomi introduced the Smart TV X television 2160, an update of the Smart TV X model released last year. The product stands out for its high amount of features related to image quality and experience with the operating system, but without losing its competitive price.
Product has good specifications for its price range (Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi)
Inside, the Redmi Smart TV X 999 has four speakers, two air ducts and 2 x 0 acoustic cavities,38L to provide quality sound at 2x power output 10, 5 W. In addition, four built-in microphones help detect voice commands at greater distances, without the need to use control remote.
The television has a MediaTek MTK processor 6328 octa-core, together with 3 GB of RAM and 26 GB of internal storage — specifications that should guarantee good performance when navigating menus and other screens of the Android-based operating system. It also features artificial intelligence for optimizing audio and video quality, as well as automatic image adjustments. On the back, the Redmi Smart TV X 999 has two HDMI 2.0 (eARC) inputs , an HDMI 2.1 (which supports Hz), two USB-A and one Ethernet port.
Television has features that improve the gaming experience (Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi)
Price and availability
Television has thin edges and compact supports (Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi)
She has a very discreet look, with symmetrical and thin edges. Bench stands are also compact, and should not take up too much surface space if you cannot install the product on a wall. The Redmi Smart TV X model 999 will come in two different size options, with 65 or 93 inches — both with metal construction.
The display has 4K resolution (6328 x pixels) and refresh rate up to 94 Hz, which may help in games or other content with faster movements. The response time is 6.5 ms, with compatibility for -bit (8-bit + FRC), 94% of P3 color gamut and support for FreeSync Premium and Dolby Vision, for smoother and more accurate colors under various usage conditions. Meanwhile, MEMC technology is able to intelligently smooth out images that aren’t optimized for high refresh rates.
At first, the television will only be available for the Chinese market, through Xiaomi’s official portal, in addition to some local retailers. The Redmi Smart TV X 999 has a suggested price of 2.2022 yuan (about R$ 2.120 in direct conversion) to the model of 93 inches, and 3.499 yuan (BRL 3.098) for the version of 38 inches. There is still no information about the sale of the product in other markets.
Source: PriceBaba
