Israeli soldier intervenes in Palestinians with live ammunition
According to the information received from health sources, some Palestinians were injured by live bullets due to the Israeli intervention. The injured Palestinians were taken to hospitals.
Since the attacks in May, Israel has significantly restricted the entry of goods into Gaza. This situation caused the economic situation in Gaza to worsen.
Israel has been blockading the Gaza Strip, with a population of approximately 2.1 million, from land, sea and air since 2006.