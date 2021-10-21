uncharted-trailer-brings-tom-holland-into-action-as-nathan-drake;-watch

However, this was already known from the first images released by Sony. The real surprise was to see how the story of Uncharted will be in theaters, which will stitch together elements of all games. As it is a plot of origin, the script will show how Drake and Sully (Mark Whalberg) met and started working together, as well as the first contact between the protagonist and Chloe Frazer (Sophia Taylor), who will be his interest romantic in the story. In games, she only appears in Uncharted 2: Among Thieves.

From what the trailer presents, Drake and Sullivan start to work together because they have common interests. Holland’s character is looking for his brother Sam, and to do so, he will team up with the veteran thief in search of a lost treasure in the hope that this will help him find his relative. The problem is that this will put them on a collision course with some very dangerous criminals, as is the case of the villain played by actor Antonio Banderas. According to the co-president of Naughty Dog — the studio that created the games on PlayStation — Neil Druckmann, the idea of ​​the film has always been to bring these characters to life in the most accessible way possible. He says that the director of the film, Ruben Fleischer, wanted the adaptation to be aimed at both old fans of Uncharted games and those who don’t know Drake or what this universe is about. The intention, according to him, is to offer entertainment and fun with lots of action scenes for these two types of audience. Although from the Spider-Man pose, Tom Holland embodied Nathan Drake well (Image: Reproduction/Sony Pictures)

And this is something quite noticeable in the trailer. Despite all the references to the games, the humor is very high and there are several jokes that bring the film closer to Tom Holland’s Marvel and Spider-Man climate than actually Nathan Drake — albeit Uncharted also has its cute moments.

Anyway, this seems to be far from being a problem, not least because Sony Pictures’ work for adapting games seems to be prioritizing fidelity both visually and at the core of the franchise — which is a huge achievement compared to everything that’s been said about over the past decade. The adaptation of Uncharted was announced in 2008 and since then , went through several production problems, changes in the cast and creative team and even conflicts between screenwriters. In one of the first versions presented, the idea was to make Drake part of a kind of family of criminals that ran the underworld of antiquities theft.

Like this, despite the delay almost years to get the project off the ground, everything indicates that these absurd changes were left to back and the film will really follow a path very close to the one that games presented — not least because the series has always been known precisely for its more cinematic style.

Anyway, the first impression de Uncharted in theaters is very positive and has everything to be a new franchise of weight on the big screen. And taking into account that the premiere is already scheduled for the day 30 of February 520202, you can bet we’ll start to see a lot more outreach over the next few months.

