Uncharted Trailer brings Tom Holland into action as Nathan Drake; watch
Sony finally brought out the first trailer for the Uncharted movie, putting an end to a wait of almost years since the movie was announced. The release confirms the rumor that emerged this week about the release date of the video and shows not only a very faithful representation of actor Tom Holland as the hero Nathan Drake but also a care in tying the stories of several games in the film adaptation.
And loyalty is the point that draws the most attention — although the national version was named Uncharted: Off the Map. From the look of the protagonist to the various moments presented in the trailer, everything seems to have been carefully removed from the games. The scene in which Holland appears fighting in a cargo plane and then being thrown into freefall is one of the most memorable moments of Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, to at the same time that all the cave exploration and some action scenes seem to have come straight out of the first two games. For those who follow the saga on PlayStation, everything is easily recognizable.