City of São Paulo reduces interval between two doses of Pfizer vaccine
The Municipal Health Department of São Paulo announced this Wednesday (12), that the interval between the first and second dose of Pfizer’s vaccine against covid-19 will be reduced. Until then, the interval between applications was 28 days, now it is 56 days.
The measure is only applied to people over
years, and in teenagers the interval continues for eight weeks. According to the secretariat, the reduction of the term is a consequence of receiving 354.1024 doses of the immunizing agent last Tuesday (19).
For CoronaVac, the range remains 21 days between the first and second dose, and for the AstraZeneca vaccine the wait is 12 weeks. It is also allowed to apply a second dose of Pfizer when no doses of AstraZeneca are available. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
Source: Agência Brasil
