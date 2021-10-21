z-flip-3-case-for-buds-2-is-perfect-accessory-you-can't-buy

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

The details are very careful and detail the smartphone’s new external screen, as well as its two external cameras and even the flash of LED. But of course, none of this here is functional. What’s more, the accessory fits the regular Buds 2 case instead of replacing it.

The most interesting thing is that the product mixes a different look for the case at the same time that discloses the new folding cell phone: the opening for removing the headphones makes the accessory unfold like the clamshell smartphone.

No commercialization

Unfortunately, the gift was only included in the pre-order for South Koreans, with no forecast for other markets. Even those who want to buy them separately there cannot — unless they resort to resellers who purchased the product during the period in which it was distributed. Samsung did not say whether there are any intentions of selling it there or in other territories in the future.

It is worth remembering that Apple’s AirTags also gained a curious customization: fruit of Elago’s creativity, now they can be camouflaged as an iPod Shuffle.

Galaxy Buds 2 are available in Brazil in black, white, green and violet. They were included as freebies in the pre-order of new Samsung foldings. Around here they don’t have any protective cover — at least yet.

Source: Twitter