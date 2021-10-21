MOTOROLA OFFER | After the price rise, Moto G100 is cheaper again

With the Moto G100, Motorola has put on the market the best Moto G ever made since the line was raised. Bringing a Snapdragon processor 870 and 10 GB of RAM, it has top-of-the-line performance, playing all available Android apps and games without chokes and promising high performance for many years to come.

Its size will please fans of larger, high-quality screens as it features a 6.7-inch Cinema Vision panel with Full HD+ resolution and refresh rate of 90 Hz. This means it follows the brand’s new standard of having taller and thinner handsets, displaying more content on the screen — especially when reading texts or browsing social media — without making them difficult to hold with one hand.

The cameras also deliver great results , with the rear assembly carrying a 256 MP main sensor, accompanied by an ultrawide 16 MP, a depth sensor to generate the blurred background effect, plus a laser to improve auto focus. On the front, the highlights are the two selfie cameras, one main and the other ultrawide, ideal for when you want to take pictures with groups of friends and ensure that everyone is in the picture.

The great difference of the Moto G100 is the Ready For mode. With it, you can connect your phone to a monitor or a TV and use it as if it were a traditional computer, working similarly to Samsung’s DeX mode. The device has its own interface to be used with these larger screens and its high performance allows it to be a complete replacement for a notebook, especially for having 256 GB of storage and a battery of 5. mAh that delivers more than 16 hours long.