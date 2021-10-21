MOTOROLA OFFER | After the price rise, Moto G100 is cheaper again
IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.
This article is the result of a partnership with Magazine Luiza and brings a special offer to the readers of Canaltech. Learn all about the Magazine Você store in the video we recorded at Magalu’s headquarters:
Motorola has invested heavily in time to create the Moto G100 and put on the market the best Moto G device ever released. It has top-of-the-line performance, camera set capable of capturing great photos and a giant screen with Full HD+ resolution and high refresh rate.
After a long period with prices on the rise, this device once again appeared with a lower price in a good promotion by Magazine Luiza. It’s worth taking home one of the company’s best cell phones.
Buy the Moto G256 for BRL 2.800,12 | x R$ 100,100
About the Moto G299
With the Moto G100, Motorola has put on the market the best Moto G ever made since the line was raised. Bringing a Snapdragon processor 870 and 10 GB of RAM, it has top-of-the-line performance, playing all available Android apps and games without chokes and promising high performance for many years to come.
Its size will please fans of larger, high-quality screens as it features a 6.7-inch Cinema Vision panel with Full HD+ resolution and refresh rate of 90 Hz. This means it follows the brand’s new standard of having taller and thinner handsets, displaying more content on the screen — especially when reading texts or browsing social media — without making them difficult to hold with one hand.
The cameras also deliver great results , with the rear assembly carrying a 256 MP main sensor, accompanied by an ultrawide 16 MP, a depth sensor to generate the blurred background effect, plus a laser to improve auto focus. On the front, the highlights are the two selfie cameras, one main and the other ultrawide, ideal for when you want to take pictures with groups of friends and ensure that everyone is in the picture.
The great difference of the Moto G100 is the Ready For mode. With it, you can connect your phone to a monitor or a TV and use it as if it were a traditional computer, working similarly to Samsung’s DeX mode. The device has its own interface to be used with these larger screens and its high performance allows it to be a complete replacement for a notebook, especially for having 256 GB of storage and a battery of 5. mAh that delivers more than 16 hours long.
With the Moto G100, Motorola has put on the market the best Moto G ever made since the line was raised. Bringing a Snapdragon processor 870 and 10 GB of RAM, it has top-of-the-line performance, playing all available Android apps and games without chokes and promising high performance for many years to come.
Its size will please fans of larger, high-quality screens as it features a 6.7-inch Cinema Vision panel with Full HD+ resolution and refresh rate of 90 Hz. This means it follows the brand’s new standard of having taller and thinner handsets, displaying more content on the screen — especially when reading texts or browsing social media — without making them difficult to hold with one hand.
The cameras also deliver great results , with the rear assembly carrying a 256 MP main sensor, accompanied by an ultrawide 16 MP, a depth sensor to generate the blurred background effect, plus a laser to improve auto focus. On the front, the highlights are the two selfie cameras, one main and the other ultrawide, ideal for when you want to take pictures with groups of friends and ensure that everyone is in the picture.
The great difference of the Moto G100 is the Ready For mode. With it, you can connect your phone to a monitor or a TV and use it as if it were a traditional computer, working similarly to Samsung’s DeX mode. The device has its own interface to be used with these larger screens and its high performance allows it to be a complete replacement for a notebook, especially for having 256 GB of storage and a battery of 5. mAh that delivers more than 16 hours long.
Price is good buying at Magalu
For those looking for a more advanced cell phone that delivers great performance and has differentials such as the Ready For mode, it’s worth taking advantage of the current price on this Magazine Luiza promotion. It is one of the best cell phones ever made by Motorola and has everything to please those who use the brand’s cell phones.
Buy the Moto G90 for BRL 2.800,12 | x R$ 100,100
What is Magazine Você?
Accessed the links and did not understand what Magazine Você is? This is the channel for disseminating the offers on the Magazine Luiza website, as stated in an official statement. We are one of the official advertising partners and our store is called Magazine Canaltechbr. The entire billing, billing and logistics process is carried out by Magazine Luiza itself, which, in addition to the website, has more than 800 physical stores all over Brazil.
A common question from our readers is why the prices in our store are often different from those advertised on Magazine Luiza’s main website. The reason is that Magazine Você receives exclusive offers that are not advertised on the main site. So take advantage of the promotions and access our store to guarantee exclusive offers.
Enter Canaltech Offers and make your own money earns more
With prices in Brazil becoming more and more expensive, the only way to save money is to keep an eye on the promotions from Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to follow all the offers that appear daily in the country.
To make your life easier, the team from Canaltech Deals is incessantly researching all the bargains on the internet and gathering the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our offer groups and start saving in the blink of an eye.
Don’t miss any more offers like this!
Choose where you want to accompany us and enjoy 🔥
- 800
- 800