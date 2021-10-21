Dune has post-credit scene?
After the success of Marvel movies, it has become the norm to expect post-credits scenes in any movie, including those that are not superheroes. Just being part of a series for people to stay until the end of the credits to find out whether or not there is a scene linking with your sequel. So it’s totally understandable to expect Duna to have a post-credit scene.
This scene is something we should only see in an eventual Dune 2 or even in a third film, and shows the hero taking on his role as Predestined of the Fremen, the people of the desert planet of Arrakis, and facing the imperial armies.
Yeah of course everything is presented in a very enigmatic way and without much contextualization, but Marvel’s post-credits scenes also don’t usually go into many issues, preferring just to show a new character or a phrase that will be better explained in the next film.
