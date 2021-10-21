dune-has-post-credit-scene?

After the success of Marvel movies, it has become the norm to expect post-credits scenes in any movie, including those that are not superheroes. Just being part of a series for people to stay until the end of the credits to find out whether or not there is a scene linking with your sequel. So it’s totally understandable to expect Duna to have a post-credit scene. Duna Criticism │ Grand, epic and incomplete When Duna debuts on HBO Max? Dune | Everything you need to know to watch the movie

But know that you can leave the room without the weight of consciousness like this that credits start to go up. The movie that hits theaters this Thursday (30) has no post-credit scene and all links of the plot with a possible sequence are presented within the script itself. Paul Atreides has visions of the future, which means the "post-credits scenes" are in the middle of the movie (Image: Playback/Warner Bros) That's because hero Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) has the ability to see visions of the future, which he does so that we can have brief glimpses of what will happen in history. One of these scenes has two armies facing each other and there is the highlight on a specific character, who fights extremely agilely in golden armor and defeats all his enemies. When the battle ends, we see that it's Paul himself. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

This scene is something we should only see in an eventual Dune 2 or even in a third film, and shows the hero taking on his role as Predestined of the Fremen, the people of the desert planet of Arrakis, and facing the imperial armies.

Yeah of course everything is presented in a very enigmatic way and without much contextualization, but Marvel’s post-credits scenes also don’t usually go into many issues, preferring just to show a new character or a phrase that will be better explained in the next film.

Dune

