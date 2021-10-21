how-to-use-pocket-to-save-websites-and-read-later

Pocket (Android | iOS | Web) is a platform used to save important links and access them later. The tool is integrated with Mozilla Firefox, but can also be accessed in mobile apps and extensions for other browsers, such as Google Chrome. The way it works is simple: when you find an interesting link, either in text or video, just add it to Pocket to access it later.

Many browsers provide a reading list functionality , but Pocket goes beyond storing links: the app also has its own reading mode, without too many visual distractions. In the browser version, you can create notes while using it, while the mobile app lets you listen to the content aloud. Check out how to use Pocket on your mobile or browser below!

On your mobile

Step 1: Download the app and register to find your links saved on different devices. It is possible to link your Google account.

Create an account in Pocket (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 2: After creating the account, open a link in the browser of the device and select the “Share” option.

Share a link to add it to the app ( Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 3: among the options of apps for sharing, choose Pocket.

Send to the app (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

Step 4: a warning will be displayed on the screen about shipping. Tap the icon to add a tag to the link, if you prefer.

App allows you to catalog links with tags (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 5: Insert a tag and tap “Save”. This feature is useful for organizing your content.

Separate the links by tags (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 6: Open the Pocket app to find your saved links. Tap one of them to open the reading mode.

Access your saved links (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 7: Start reading the content with the app’s reading mode. Commands to archive the link, listen aloud, share or access more management options are provided on the top bar.

Check the app’s reading mode (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

Step 8:

tap the three dot icon to customize the view. In the free version, you can change the font size, color scheme and change the screen brightness.

Customize the reading mode (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 9: tap the headphone icon to hear the content aloud. The player offers commands to fast forward, rewind and change the speed.

Listen to the article through Pocket (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

In the browser (Mozilla Firefox)

Step 1: In Firefox, click on the Pocket icon, located next to the search bar.

Access Pocket through Firefox (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture) Step 2: Log in or create an account on the platform. Log in with your Pocket account (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

Step 3: after the login, just click the icon to save a link to your list. Click on “View list” to access the contents.

Open your list (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) Step 4: Check all saved links. To access the list at other times, just open the Pocket website by clicking here. Access the saved links (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 5: read the content by Pocket reading mode. You can create annotations, add tags, change the font and share the link.

Use Pocket to read articles (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

If you want to use Pocket on Chrome, you need to download the extension “Save to Pocket”. Click here to install.

