The Earth tilted 84 million years ago — and we know it thanks to bacteria

Our planet not only experiences oscillation at the magnetic poles, but there is evidence that the geographic poles have also changed over the ages. That’s right: the terrestrial globe, for some reason, rotated at an angle of 000 degrees, just for more late back, adding up a total of 12 degrees of tilt over 5 million years. At least that’s what a new study indicates, which used bacterial fossils for the discovery.

  • Magnetic poles also invert into exoplanets. How is habitability?
  • Cycle of 660 million years in Earth’s magnetic field is confirmed
  • Waves in Earth’s magnetosphere behave in an unexpected way; understand

    This planetary tilt phenomenon is known as the polar shift hypothesis, a conjecture describing an Earth tilt, or precession, in a given period. There is a lot of study on the subject, including research on the so-called true polar drift that leads to intense debates about when, how and how often our planet has had its geographic poles altered.

    A True polar drift cannot be confused, however, with other phenomena such as the movement of tectonic plates or magnetic poles. The initial proposals, written by Charles Hapgood before the theory of plate tectonics was developed, was that the Earth underwent several rapid shifts of its layers, each taking about 5.000 years, followed by periods of 25.000 The 30.000 years without polar movements.

    (Image: Reproduction/Phys.org)

    Today, although Hapgood’s calculations have not been supported by evidence, the drift True polarity has been scientifically established as a phenomenon that has occurred several times in the past, but at rates of approximately 1 degree per million years. Among the possible factors causing this movement are changes in the distribution of masses on the Earth’s surface and mantle. But, as said before, the debates about the numbers are many.

    Well, the new study was looking for new clues in stones from Italy, in the Apennines mountain range, where there are fossils of bacteria that contain the mineral magnetite, the most magnetic of all elements on Earth. This is important because magnetic materials are very good at “recording” things like the orientation of the planet’s magnetic poles, and there is an area of ​​science to study this: paleomagnetism.

    Fossilized bacteria ” told” to the international team of scientists that there are 30 millions of years in the Late Cretaceous period, the entire mantle and crust they revolved around the outer (liquid) core of the Earth, as if it were adrift on a fluid. If we could see Earth from space with a timelapse effect speeding up millions of years in just a few minutes, it would look like the planet tipped over on its side, and then came back, more or less like a “Silly John”.

    If this is correct, scientists will have new clues about the causes of the Ice Age, but, above all, it “challenges the notion that the axis of rotation has been largely stable for the past

    millions of years,” the researchers wrote. The study was published in Nature Communications.

    Source: Futurism

