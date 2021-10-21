The Earth tilted 84 million years ago — and we know it thanks to bacteria

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Today, although Hapgood’s calculations have not been supported by evidence, the drift True polarity has been scientifically established as a phenomenon that has occurred several times in the past, but at rates of approximately 1 degree per million years. Among the possible factors causing this movement are changes in the distribution of masses on the Earth’s surface and mantle. But, as said before, the debates about the numbers are many.

Well, the new study was looking for new clues in stones from Italy, in the Apennines mountain range, where there are fossils of bacteria that contain the mineral magnetite, the most magnetic of all elements on Earth. This is important because magnetic materials are very good at “recording” things like the orientation of the planet’s magnetic poles, and there is an area of ​​science to study this: paleomagnetism.

Fossilized bacteria ” told” to the international team of scientists that there are 30 millions of years in the Late Cretaceous period, the entire mantle and crust they revolved around the outer (liquid) core of the Earth, as if it were adrift on a fluid. If we could see Earth from space with a timelapse effect speeding up millions of years in just a few minutes, it would look like the planet tipped over on its side, and then came back, more or less like a “Silly John”.

If this is correct, scientists will have new clues about the causes of the Ice Age, but, above all, it “challenges the notion that the axis of rotation has been largely stable for the past

millions of years,” the researchers wrote. The study was published in Nature Communications.

Source: Futurism