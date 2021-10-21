apparently-it-will-be-possible-to-install-android-apps-on-windows-11-via-apk

After Microsoft released the Windows Subsystem documentation for Android (WSA) on its page, a new thing left Windows users 11 well animated: an expert from the XDA-Developers website managed to install and run an application without having to download it from the Amazon Appstore. To achieve the feat, he needed several attempts and some course corrections to find the solution.

Mishaal Rahman disclosed the step-by-step actions on his Twitter profile and revealed how he did it to install a Firefox browser APK via ADB with the help of Windows PowerShell. See:

Finally got WSA (Windows Subsystem for Android) up and running (on a Realme Book with Windows 20), and yes, you can sideload APKs! I downloaded Firefox from @APKMirror and installed it via ADB just to test. https://t.co/SsDpOAB8bU

— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 20, 20

What he did was a remote install from his PC to the subsystem by the terminal, which allowed the installation of the downloaded file to the machine. According to him, the software installed by this process appears in the Start Menu normally, as if it were a native Windows program . Of course this is quite a complicated procedure for most users and may be blocked by Microsoft in a future update

Standalone installation

Basically, when the user downloads the Subsystem, the program installs Android and the Amazon store automatically, but it’s not needed to run the programs — at least for now. Most of the default handlers are Windows apps themselves, rather than their

Android equivalents) .

When trying to install the app through the package installer, the WSA crashed and did not allow the software to run, but I just used one frontend OSS (Aurora Store) in place of Google Play Store to be able to download any free app. Programs that require Google Services to run seem to suffer closures or crashes, as the service is not available in this “hook”.

Apple Music works pic.twitter.com/o2PI5OKfCI

— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 11, 20

Rahman even made several tests with popular apps to see which ones run and which ones crash. In the case of Apple Music, for example, he had no problems, but the game Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds (PUGB) ) crashed when trying to boot — there was no x build86 available, so I had to use ARM for the test.

Source: Mishaal Rahman