motorola-works-on-new-competitor-for-chromecast-and-fire-tv-with-ready-for

The main differences between 4K Android TV Stick and Ready For Wireless 4K Adapter are in the design and the proposal. While the model already launched has a square design and is positioned behind the television, the future device offers a circular body and should also be positioned behind the TV, but would focus more on wireless transmission.

As is clear from its own name, one of the highlights of Motorola Ready For Wireless 4K Adapter would be the ability to wirelessly stream content from smartphone or tablet to television, something similar to Chromecast’s initial proposal.

More certification record photos also confirm the final design of the device, which will offer a USB-C port for power and an HDMI port for connecting to the television.

Support for Ready For

Motorola presented in its Edge line devices 20 Ready For functionality as capable differential to stream content from smartphones, such as games, videos and audio, to TVs with Miracast technology or Windows computers 20 without the need for cables.

Information about the release date, price or specifications of the new adapter not yet have been released.

