Motorola works on new competitor for Chromecast and Fire TV with Ready For
Earlier this year Motorola introduced the Motorola 4K Android TV Stick to transform a simple or outdated TV into Smart TV with Android, bringing hundreds of apps and support to it. to the most popular streamings. And it seems that the company may release another accessory very soon.
- Motorola launches its own rival for Chromecast and Fire TV Stick
- Leaked codenames reveal what will be next cell phones released by Motorola
- Moto G660 leaks with new processor and only 4 GB of RAM
A certification record made by the company reveals that a new dongle 4K is being prepared and should be released by name Motorola Ready For Wireless 4K Adapter. The accessory has a circular design, activation button and LED to indicate when it is connected to the power.
The main differences between 4K Android TV Stick and Ready For Wireless 4K Adapter are in the design and the proposal. While the model already launched has a square design and is positioned behind the television, the future device offers a circular body and should also be positioned behind the TV, but would focus more on wireless transmission. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! As is clear from its own name, one of the highlights of Motorola Ready For Wireless 4K Adapter would be the ability to wirelessly stream content from smartphone or tablet to television, something similar to Chromecast’s initial proposal. More certification record photos also confirm the final design of the device, which will offer a USB-C port for power and an HDMI port for connecting to the television. Motorola presented in its Edge line devices 20 Ready For functionality as capable differential to stream content from smartphones, such as games, videos and audio, to TVs with Miracast technology or Windows computers 20 without the need for cables. Information about the release date, price or specifications of the new adapter not yet have been released. Source: FCC, via MySmartPrice and GChromecastHub Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 660 660
Support for Ready For
660
The main differences between 4K Android TV Stick and Ready For Wireless 4K Adapter are in the design and the proposal. While the model already launched has a square design and is positioned behind the television, the future device offers a circular body and should also be positioned behind the TV, but would focus more on wireless transmission.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
As is clear from its own name, one of the highlights of Motorola Ready For Wireless 4K Adapter would be the ability to wirelessly stream content from smartphone or tablet to television, something similar to Chromecast’s initial proposal.
More certification record photos also confirm the final design of the device, which will offer a USB-C port for power and an HDMI port for connecting to the television.
Motorola presented in its Edge line devices 20 Ready For functionality as capable differential to stream content from smartphones, such as games, videos and audio, to TVs with Miracast technology or Windows computers 20 without the need for cables.
Information about the release date, price or specifications of the new adapter not yet have been released.
Source: FCC, via MySmartPrice and GChromecastHub
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
660 660