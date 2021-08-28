Joe Root becomes England most successful Test captain; England beat India by an innings at Headingley; Joe Root created history by defeating India, became the most successful Test captain in English history

Leeds

England defeated India by an innings and 76 runs on the fourth day of the third Test at Headingley on Saturday on the back of excellent bowling by fast bowler Ollie Robinson (5/65). With this, he achieved a 1-1 draw in the five-match Test series. This was England’s 27th Test win under the captaincy of Joe Root. Now Root has become the most successful Test captain in English history.

He surpassed Milek Vaughan in terms of winning the most matches. England played 51 Tests under Vaughan’s captaincy, while winning 26. This was Root’s 55th match as captain. Strauss is at number three in this case with 24 wins.

Top 5 captains with most Test wins for England…27 wins: Joe Root26 wins: Michael Vaughan24 wins: Andrew Strauss24 wins: Alastair Cook20 wins: Peter May

Let us inform that India’s first innings was bowled out for 78 runs while England took a lead of 354 runs after scoring 432 runs in the first innings. But the Indian team was all out for 278 in the second innings and had to face the embarrassment of an innings defeat. For India, Cheteshwar Pujara scored the highest 91 runs in 189 balls with the help of 15 fours. For England, apart from Robinson, Craig Overton took three wickets while James Anderson and Moeen Ali got one wicket each.



Earlier, India today started the innings at 215 for two with Pujara leading the innings by 91 and skipper Virat Kohli by 45 runs. But Pujara could not score a century and lost his wicket as the day’s play began. After Pujara’s dismissal, Kohli somehow completed his half-century but he could not continue his innings for long again. Kohli was dismissed for 55 runs off 125 balls with the help of eight fours.

With the dismissal of these two batsmen, the Indian innings disintegrated like a pack of cards. After Kohli returned to the pavilion, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane once again proved unsuccessful and returned to the pavilion as the fifth batsman after scoring 10 runs off 25 balls with the help of two fours. The first match played between India and England in Nottingham was a draw, while the second Test match played at Lord’s was won by India. But England equalized the score by winning this test match.