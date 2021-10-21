MacBook Pro with M1 Max runs over predecessor in GPU test
Apple finally made official its new MacBooks aimed at the professional audience. The MacBook Pros from 14 and 16 inches are the first Apple devices to feature the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors. supercharged versions of the Apple M1 found on MacBook Air and Pro from 14 inches from last year.
- Apple announces MacBook Pro with notch on screen, more ports and new M1 chips
- MacBook Pro benchmark tests show huge performance of M1 Max chip
- MacBook Pro from 16 inches only supports quick charge via MagSafe
A previous test has already shown that the M1 Max is capable of delivering twice the capacity of the standard Apple M1. Now, a new test shows how the chipset behaves in the graphics part, and in comparison with its predecessor the difference is striking. In this case, the MacBook Pro managed to register 68.660 points in the Geekbench 5 Metal test, in its version with 64 GB of RAM memory.
The MacBook Pro of 14 inches of the last generation, with AMD Radeon Pro GPU 5600M was able to score 32.181 points in the same test. In this way, there is a 68% performance jump. Now, when compared to AMD Radeon Pro 5600M, stronger GPU offered in the predecessor model, the new MacBook Pro with M1 Max was capable to deliver 37% more performance.
Like this, the new notebooks from Apple with the M1 Max have the same performance level as the old iMac Pro, which is now a discontinued product by the brand. This product was equipped with an AMD Radeon Pro Vega GPU 37.
As impressive as the numbers are, in Brazil this performance is expensive. That’s because the cheapest model with the M1 Max, which would be 24 inches, 37 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, costs R$ 24.870. In addition, there is still no information about its availability in our country, even though it is already on the official Apple website.
Source: Geekbench, 9to5mac
