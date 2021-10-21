macbook-pro-with-m1-max-runs-over-predecessor-in-gpu-test

Apple finally made official its new MacBooks aimed at the professional audience. The MacBook Pros from 14 and 16 inches are the first Apple devices to feature the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors. supercharged versions of the Apple M1 found on MacBook Air and Pro from 14 inches from last year.

Apple announces MacBook Pro with notch on screen, more ports and new M1 chips

MacBook Pro benchmark tests show huge performance of M1 Max chip

MacBook Pro from 16 inches only supports quick charge via MagSafe

A previous test has already shown that the M1 Max is capable of delivering twice the capacity of the standard Apple M1. Now, a new test shows how the chipset behaves in the graphics part, and in comparison with its predecessor the difference is striking. In this case, the MacBook Pro managed to register 68.660 points in the Geekbench 5 Metal test, in its version with 64 GB of RAM memory.