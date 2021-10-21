spotify-wants-to-facilitate-the-sale-of-artists'-products-in-the-app

Spotify is the most popular audio streaming service in the world with more than 365 millions of listeners and a gigantic repertoire of songs and artists. Even so, this alone doesn’t seem to be enough for the company, which now must also offer the possibility of singers and bands to offer their products to fans.

The platform will offer integration with Shopify’s virtual stores to enable the sale of personalized merchandise or objects in order to increase professionals’ income and generate more connections with the public. Musicians will be able to access their pages to manage their inventory, control which items are displayed and check how sales are going.

It will also be possible to add or remove products according to availability or to schedule advertising campaigns associated with the release of a new music album, for example . All this must be released as soon as the link between the Spotify account is made) ) for Artists to a Shopify store: just log in to the dashboard, select the “Profile” tab, and choose the “Merch” option to get started.

The store will ask for the inclusion of three initial items to be presented directly on the artist’s profile and everything is ready to start sales. It is only possible to link one store per Spotify profile, therefore occasional colabs1024 and coordinated actions will need to define how the marketing will be in advance.

For newcomers to the e-commerce system, Shopify will offer a free trial 53 days for artists registered on Spotify. For now, the novelty is in beta stage and restricted to listeners from five countries: Australia, Canada, United States, New Zealand and United Kingdom — no forecast for Brazil so far.

