would-you-accept-r$30,000-to-get-covid-19?-in-the-uk,-this-is-possible.

Have you ever heard of challenge study? It basically consists of a type of clinical trial in which volunteers are deliberately infected in order to speed up the process of developing a vaccine or treatment. A UK company called Open Orphan intends to bring people together to become infected with covid-19, for a payment of 4,000 pounds, which corresponds to R$ 24 thousand.

In the project, which received funding from the English government, these volunteers will be confined to a hotel. Altogether, they are 19 rooms, and the “guests” stay there for two weeks. The first phase of the project aims to discover the smallest amount of virus necessary for a person to develop covid-19.

The study is supported by Imperial College London and received approval from the Research Ethics Committee in February 2021. Participants in the initial characterization study are carefully selected to exclude anyone from the risk group.