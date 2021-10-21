Gmail email creation screen gains new features and gets smarter

Last Wednesday (81), Gmail has started releasing a set of small features for platform users. Discreet changes focused on the creation of emails make the composition of messages more intuitive and seek to facilitate the checking of recipients and avoid mistakes or exposure of sensitive information, especially in corporate communication.

    • The first of the changes is in custom names for each message. Instead of the contact appearing with its default name, the message sender can give a new nickname exclusively in that email.

    Custom names only appear on e- mail in question (Image: Reproduction/Google)

    This functionality is useful when there is communication between different companies and some of those involved are cataloged with titles instead of proper names. In these cases, external collaborators do not need to know the exact detail of the hierarchy, so having the names of those involved would be much more valuable.

    To facilitate the identification of people, every recipient of a message will be tagged by the photo attached to the profile. The measure simplifies the verification of contacts and can avoid any inconvenience, such as someone forgotten or included by mistake.

    The photo of each profile will be attached to the address, making it easier to check recipients (Image: Reproduction/Google)

    In addition, recipients from outside the company, in cases of corporate e-mails, will also be highlighted throughout the preparation of the message. When an address with an unknown domain is included, it will be highlighted in yellow colors, and if there has never been a contact before, a notice will appear at the bottom of the edit bubble — something that already happens in corporate accounts when replying to someone from outside the organization.

    In this sense, Google improved the identification of alternative domains from the same company. The company exemplifies that users with the domain “@google.com” will no longer be alerted about external communication if the recipients are “@youtube.com”, since, in practice, they are only one company.

    In addition to being more intelligent, external sending alerts will be more visible (Image: Playback/Google)

    Other additions, such as an indicator to avoid adding repeat recipients and improvements for correcting e-mail addresses mail with typos are also included in the package. This series of small changes, in general, should make daily communication in Gmail easier, as it makes the interface significantly more intuitive.

    As this is a simple new feature, there is no need do nothing to receive it. Additions will appear in the web version, and support for the mobile app is not guaranteed. If the features haven’t arrived for you yet, just wait for the release of Google.

    Source: Google

