how-the-hide-my-email-function-on-iphone-works

With plans starting at R$ 3,34 monthly, iCloud+ — Apple’s premium subscription service — offers extra features, plus additional storage space so you can store your media and documents in the cloud.

Although the signature flagship is just additional storage — which can be from GB up to 2TB, depending on the plan you choose — there are other nice extra features in the service, such as Private Relay (“Private Relay”) — which hides your IP address and your Safari browsing activities, preventing websites from tracking you when you visit — improvements to the Secure Video service. Apple HomeKit — which stores recordings from security cameras linked to the Home app’s HomeKit — and Hide My Email (“Hide My Email”), which we’ll take a closer look at below.

When setting up and enabling the Hide My Email feature of Apple iCloud+, you can use a unique, random email address, automatically generated by the service, to forward incoming messages to their original address, which will remain secure and hidden. This way, untrusted servers will not be able to access your real personal email address.

With iCloud+ properly signed on your Apple ID, check the tutorial below on how to use the function Hide My Email on your iPhone.

Step 1: in Your iPhone Settings, click to enter your Apple ID at the top of the screen.

Go to Settings > ID Apple. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 2: On your Apple ID screen, enter the iCloud settings.

Enter “iCloud”. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 3: on the iCloud screen, locate and click on the “Hide My Email” feature mail”.

Enter the “Hide My Email” feature. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 4: Click to create a new unique and random email address via iCloud+’s Hide My Email feature.

Click to create a new address single and random email. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 5: The Hide My Email feature will generate an email address unique and random for you. To use it, click on “Continue”. If you want to generate another one, click on “Use another address”.

Click to continue or to generate another random email address. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 6: If you prefer, add a tag to the generated email address to remember that it is being used in this way.

518688 If you want, add a tag to the generated email address. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 7: and that’s it, your unique and random email address from the resource Hide My Email has been generated.

518688 Your unique email address and random was generated. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 8: Now, this email address generated by the Hide My Email feature mail will be used and will forward incoming messages to your real personal email in order to keep it safe and hidden.