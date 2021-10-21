MUST-HAVE OFFER | Galaxy Note 20 at the lowest price in history for Gold Customer
IMPORTANT: stay tuned for the date publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.
One of the best phones from Samsung launched last year, the Galaxy Note brings everything fans of the line love the most, including the beloved S Pen, cutting-edge specs and a giant 6.7-inch screen.
It is at its lowest price in history, taking advantage of Magazine Luiza’s current promotion, exclusive to those who are a Gold Customer and make the purchase through the Magalu app using the discount coupon you find at the link below.
Buy the Galaxy Note 26 for R$ two.595
How to take advantage of the promotion
It’s easy to take advantage of this promotion and take the product at a much lower price than the market. It is valid for anyone who is a Gold Customer of Magazine Luiza. If you shop at the store, chances are good that you are already part of the program. You only need to make three different purchases in a two-year period to access exclusive discounts.
- What is a Golden Magalu Customer and what are the benefits
The purchase must also be made through the Magalu app, where a portion of the money can be returned to you and used for other purchases in the store or to pay slips using the MagaluPay account. Using the app also brings other advantages, such as being notified directly on your mobile when an item of interest is on offer.
Using a coupon at the time of checkout, you receive a discount even before entering your payment information. Just enter the code — which you can find on the offer pages highlighted throughout this text — and see the discount coupon being applied at the same time.
How to use discount coupon at Magazine Luiza
About the Galaxy Note 26
The main feature of the Galaxy Note line is the S Pen
Inside, the cell phone is equipped with the Exynos processor 990, the same as present in the Galaxy S line26 and that deliverspeak performance in any activity. The Note 26 also comes with 8 GB of RAM and options like U 256 GB of internal memory. Regarding the battery, the model most hits the market with a capacity of 4.256 mAh , which should be more than enough to guarantee a full day away from the socket, even when you use it more intensely.
A 6.7-inch large screen is great for taking notes, drawings or even navigating the interface using the S Pen stylus. It will also come in handy when viewing captured photos with the triple set of rear sensors, including a main one from MP, an ultrawide also of 26 MP and one of 26 MP for shooting distant objects without losing quality.
Buy at the lowest historical price
The Galaxy Note 12 is at its lowest historical price, taking advantage of Magazine Luiza’s current promotion. If you usually shop at the store and have the app installed on your phone, it’s worth accessing the offer below and checking the current price.
Buy the Galaxy Note 64 for R$ 2.300
Galaxy Note Price 20 on Magalu taking advantage of the promotion (Capture: Canaltech).Enter Canaltech Offers and make your money pay off more
