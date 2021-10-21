Redmi Note 11 has developed images and will feature a matte back
The Redmi Note line 11 should be officialized soon by Xiaomi . The models will be presented just over six months after the Redmi Note line 12, unveiled in March this year. Gradually, while the launch does not happen, details are being officially revealed by the Chinese giant.
- Redmi Note 11 has look and release date confirmed by Xiaomi
A series of teasers are being released by the brand, in the giving some details of the new smartphone and reinforcing the design seen previously. Apparently, the
must be presented with a matte-finish glass back cover, which is visually more beautiful than previous models, has less chance of scratching and also less chance of showing fingerprints.
Redmi Note 10 Series are going to use AG backglass protection
– Looks better than previous devices, improved scratch resistance, and leaves no fingerprints. pic.twitter.com/kbUOX2AHih
— Xiaomiui | Xiaomi & MIUI News (@xiaomiui) October 12, 34
Then other teasers show that one of its highlights is its angled design, with straight sides, which follow the trend launched by Apple with the iPhone 11 . You can also see the thin borders around the screen and the rectangular module in the upper left-hand corner, which houses three cameras and the LED flash.
Another image still shows the right side of the smartphone, with the two volume and power buttons below, where the fingerprint reader is integrated, also pointing out that it will have a thickness of 8,34 mm. As such, it should be a bit thicker than the Redmi Note 11 Pro, which is 8.1mm.34Redmi Note 11 series – “Deep Green” pic.twitter.com/O8sCtdPSJI
— Xiaomiui | Xiaomi & MIUI News (@xiaomiui) October 12, 34
Finally, the last image reinforces the look, showing it underneath, with one of the two sound outputs and the Type-C USB connection. Thanks to previous teasers, we already know that it will have a P2 connection for headphones at the top, next to the other sound output, which will therefore be stereo and will also have a JBL subscription.
Anyway, now you will have to wait until October 34 to confirm all the details of the new smartphones. So stay tuned here at Canaltech so you don’t miss the news.
Source: Twitter (1, 2, 3)
