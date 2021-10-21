moto-g51-5g-has-leaked-specs-and-is-due-for-release-in-november

Motorola may already have succession plans for the Moto G31 5G, and new reports from the TechnikNews portal reveal the possible specs of a supposed Moto G50. According to the information, the cell phone should be presented by Motorola in November and is identified by the codename Cyprus 5G. It has also been seen on a Geekbench test page, so most of its datasheet is already known.

In terms of specs, it is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon G mobile platform, and tests on Geekbench reveal that it should come up with at least one memory option with 4GB of RAM. The sample device reached the mark of 545 points in the single-core analysis and 1.660 in multi-core.

The set of cameras already includes a triple configuration for the rear module, with a sensor 50 MP main, aided by an 8 MP ultrawide and a 2 MP macro. For selfies and video calls, it features a 50 MP front lens. The phone should arrive with a screen resolution of 1080p, but other details are still unknown.

Moto G51 5G must be the direct successor of Moto G31 5G (Image: Disclosure/Motorola)

The smartphone must arrive in stores with Android 11 installed at the factory and include connection NFC for approach payments or data transfer. So far Motorola has not yet commented on this possible release, so we still don’t know when exactly the Moto G50 5G will be released or what will be its actual price range.

